The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Systems and methods for cryptographic authentication of contactless cards; (U.S. Patent 10,607,214); Melissa Heng of Glen Allen; James Ashfield of Midlothian and others; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Example embodiments of systems and methods for data transmission between a contactless card, a client device, and one or more servers are provided. The contactless card may include one or more processors and memory. The memory may include one or more applets. The client device may include one or more processors and memory. The client device may be in data communication with the contactless card. One or more servers may be in data communication with the client device. A first set of information may be transmitted from the contactless card to the client device. The first set of information may include one or more links to activate the contactless card. The client device may be configured to receive the first set of information from the contactless card. Upon validation of the first set of information, the contactless card may be activated.
Systems and methods for managing cash advances; (U.S. Patent 10,607,229); Jeffrey Samitt of Glen Allen and others; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Systems and methods are provided for managing a cash advance service associated with a payment account of a user. An exemplary method may include providing, to a device of the user, instructions to display an application interface, the application interface receiving user requests to enable and disable the cash advance service. The method may also include receiving, through the application interface, a request to enable the cash advance service. The method may further include associating a transaction rule with the payment account, the transaction rule defining a condition upon which approval of a cash advance transaction is permitted. The method may further include receiving a cash advance transaction authorization request associated with the payment account. The method may further include approving the cash advance transaction authorization request when the condition is met and declining the cash advance transaction authorization request when the condition is not met.
Polymer coated paperboard container and method; (U.S. Patent 10,604,302); Gregory James Griscik of Midlothian and Chris Simpson of Richmond; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A method of forming a coating on a cylindrical paperboard container having a closed end. The method includes the steps of heating a gas from a first temperature to a second temperature; providing the gas to a first inlet of a nozzle; providing a polymer in a liquid state at a third temperature; providing the polymer to a second inlet of the nozzle; and spraying the polymer onto the cylindrical paperboard container using the nozzle; wherein the second temperature is greater than the third temperature; and the second temperature and third temperature are such that the gas maintains the polymer in the liquid state at least until the polymer comes into contact with the cylindrical paperboard container. A system for applying a coating to a plurality of cylindrical paperboard containers and a container for a consumer product are also provided.
Oral tobacco product; (U.S. Patent 10,602,768); Feng Gao, Phillip M. Hulan and Gregory James Griscik of Midlothian; Christopher Joseph DiNovi and James Arthur Strickland of Richmond; Diane L. Gee of Chesterfield; Munmaya K. Mishra of Manakin Sabot and others; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: An oral tobacco product includes a body that is wholly receivable in an oral cavity. The body includes a mouth-stable polymer matrix and tobacco fibers embedded in the mouth-stable polymer matrix. The oral tobacco product can be formed by extruding a mixture of mouth-stable polymer and tobacco fibers.
