The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Polyolefin-derived dispersants; (U.S. Patent 10,584,297); Nathaniel Cain and John T. Loper of Richmond; Lawrence Cunningham and Joseph W. Roos of Mechanicsville; Afton Chemical Corp. of Richmond: Ethylene-C.sub.3-C.sub.10 alpha olefin copolymers, dispersants and lubricating oils/fuel compositions incorporating dispersants, and related methods are generally described herein. The copolymer may comprise ethylene-derived units and C.sub.3-C.sub.10 alpha-olefin-derived units. The C.sub.3-C.sub.10 alpha-olefin-derived units may have a carbon number from three to ten. For example, the C.sub.3-C.sub.10 alpha-olefin-derived units may be propylene-derived units.
***
Local delivery of cholesterol-lowering drugs to treat and prevent bacterial vaginosis; (U.S. Patent 10,583,116); Kimberly K. Jefferson and Philippe H. Girerd of Midlothian; Abdallah A. Abdelmaksoud and Gregory Buck of Richmond; Virginia Commonwealth University: Methods of preventing and/or treating bacterial vaginosis are provided. The methods involve administration of cholesterol lowering drugs in combination with agents that reduce cholesterol absorption, and compositions for performing the methods.
***
Dark tobacco inbreds and hybrids comprising reduced nicotine demethylation and nornicotine; (U.S. Patent 10,582,680); Marcos Fernando de Godoy Lusso of Chesterfield; Andrew Carl Adams of Midlothian; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: The present disclosure provides tobacco inbred plants TND950 (phph) SRC, Narrow Leaf Madole (phph) SRC, Narrow Leaf Madole SRC, CMS TND950 SRC, CMS Narrow Leaf Madole SRC, and CMS KY171 SRC, and hybrids PD7305 SRC, PD7309 SRC, PD7312 SRC, PD7318 SRC, and PD7319 SRC. The present disclosure also provides parts of such plants and products made from those parts. The present disclosure also includes progeny of the provided plants including hybrids.
***
Surfactant treatment for a sterilization wrap with reduced occurrence of wet packs after steam sterilization; (U.S. Patent 10,575,916); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville: A surfactant treatment is provided that can result in a sterilization wrap that can have a bacterial filtration efficiency of at least 94 percent as determined according to ASTM F2101. The surfactant treatment includes a surfactant consisting essentially of carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen atoms. Wrapping packs in a wrap treated with said surfactant treatment in an amount ranging from greater than 0 to 2 weight percent based on the dry weight of the wrap results in the production of fewer wet packs after steam sterilization compared to when packs are wrapped with an identical wrap without said surfactant treatment. A sterilization wrap comprising a nonwoven fabric and a dried residue surfactant treatment that is essentially free of silicon, potassium, phosphorus, and sulfur is also provided, where wrapping packs to be sterilized in the surfactant treated wrap reduces the occurrence of wet packs after steam sterilization compared using an untreated wrap.
