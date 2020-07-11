The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Hyperspectral imaging system for monitoring agricultural products during processing and manufacturing; (U.S. Patent 10,706,283); Henry M. Dante, Samuel Timothy Henry and Seetharama C. Deevi of Midlothian; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: Provided is a method for monitoring a manufacturing process of an agricultural product. The method utilizes hyperspectral imaging and comprises scanning at least one region along a sample of agricultural product using at least one light source of a single or different wavelengths; generating hyperspectral images from at least one region; determining a spectral fingerprint for the sample of agricultural product from the hyperspectral images; and comparing the spectral fingerprint so obtained to a spectral fingerprint database to determine which point in the manufacturing process the sample has progressed to.
Wireless implantable taste system; (U.S. Patent 10,702,695); ; Richard M. Costanzo of Manakin-Sabot; Woon-Hong Yeo of Glen Allen; Virginia Commonwealth University: The system includes various embodiments of components, including (1) a sensor array, (2) a processor, (3) a transmitter, (4) a receiver-stimulator, and (5) an implantable electrode array. The gustatory implant system generates tastant fingerprints by detecting tastants with an array of chemical sensors and then transmitting variable spatiotemporal stimulation patterns for an electrode array with electrode stimulating points positioned at different locations in the gustatory cortex.
Compositions and methods for treating water by stabilizing an oxidizing biocide; (U.S. Patent 10,701,930); Prasad Kalakodimi and Saarika Koneru of Richmond; Douglas Mcilwaine of Ashland and others; Chemtreat Inc. of Henrico: Methods and liquid compositions for stabilizing an oxidizing biocide in a water system. The liquid composition comprises a hydantoin and a surfactant. The ratio is in a range of 1:1 to 99:1 by volume.
Pump style dispense mechanism for flowable product packaging; (U.S. Patent 10,702,878); Liqui-Box Corp. of Richmond: A dispenser has a body with an exterior surface, an interior surface, a first chamber, a first opening, a second opening, a first valve, a second valve disposed on the body and an actuator disposed at least partly in the first chamber.
