The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
******
Technologies for enhancing computer security; (U.S. Patent 10,594,687); Kara Partners LLC of Midlothian: A system including: at least one processor; and at least one memory, having stored thereon computer program code that, when executed by the at least one processor, controls the at least one processor to: receive a first sequence of values; segment the first sequence of values into a first subsequence having a first length and a second subsequence having a second length; modify the first subsequence by inserting one or more values into the first subsequence to create a modified first subsequence of a third length; modify the second subsequence by one or more inserting values into the second subsequence to create a modified second subsequence of the third length; combine the modified first subsequence and the modified second subsequence to create a second sequence of values; and output the second sequence of values.
******
Switching skyrmions with VCMA/electric field for memory, computing and information processing; (U.S. Patent 10,593,389); Jayasimha Atulasimha of Glen Allen; Dhritiman Bhattcaharya and Mamun Al-Rashid of Richmond; Virginia Commonwealth University: A fixed magnetic skyrmion in a memory or Boolean logic or non-Boolean computing element is reversibly switched or switchable (1) with only an electric field and without a magnetic field or spin current; and (2) using voltage control of magnetic anisotropy (VCMA) to reduce the spin current needed to switch the skyrmion. Some embodiments switch between four states: two skyrmion states and two ferromagnetic states. Other embodiments switch between two states which are both skyrmionic, in which case the switching process may use ferromagnetic intermediate states, or both ferromagnetic, in which case the switching process may use skyrmionic intermediate states, or between a Skyrmion and ferromagnetic state. Boolean and non-Boolean logic devices are also provided which are based on these switching methods.
******
On-line oil and foreign matter detection system and method employing imaging; (U.S. Patent 10,592,745); Henry M. Dante, Samuel Timothy Henry and Seetharama C. Deevi of Midlothian; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A method for removing foreign matter from an agricultural product stream of a manufacturing process. The method includes conveying a product stream past an inspection station; scanning a region of the agricultural product stream as it passes the inspection station using at least one light source of a single or different wavelengths; generating hyperspectral images from the scanned region; determining a spectral fingerprint for the agricultural product stream from the hyperspectral images; comparing the spectral fingerprint obtained in step(c) to a spectral fingerprint database containing a plurality of fingerprints using a computer processor to determine whether foreign matter is present and, if present, generating a signal in response thereto; and removing a portion of the conveyed product stream in response to the signal. A system for detecting foreign matter within an agricultural product stream is also provided.
***
Diagnosis of fetal abnormalities using polymorphisms including short tandem repeats; (U.S. Patent 10,591,391); GPB Scientific LLC of Richmond; Verinata Health Inc. of Redwood City, Calif.; The General Hospital Corp. of Boston: The present invention provides systems, apparatuses, and methods to detect the presence of fetal cells when mixed with a population of maternal cells in a sample and to test fetal abnormalities, i.e. aneuploidy. In addition, the present invention provides methods to determine when there are insufficient fetal cells for a determination and report a noninformative case. The present invention involves quantifying regions of genomic DNA from a mixed sample. More particularly the invention involves quantifying DNA polymorphisms from the mixed sample.
