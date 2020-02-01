The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Systems and methods for elastic delivery, processing, and storage for wearable devices based on system resources; (U.S. Patent 10,545,558); BioMech Sensor LLC of Midlothian: Systems and methods for elastic delivery, processing, and storage for wearable devices based on system resources. For example, a wearable apparatus may have at least one battery; at least one sensor configured to measure at least one property associated with a user of the wearable apparatus; at least one memory storing measurements from the at least one sensor and instructions; at least one transmitter configured to send data to a device remote from the wearable apparatus; and at least one processor configured to execute the instructions to: receive, from the at least one battery, an indicator of a charge; and based on the received indicator, sending a command to the at least one sensor to operate in a low-power mode or a high-power mode, the low-power mode having. a lower sampling rate than the high-power mode.
Sterilization packaging systems; (U.S. Patent 10,543,054); O&M Halyard Inc. of Mechanicsville: Sterilization packaging systems with features for sealing a volume against an ingress of contaminants are provided. Such features include a sealing assembly, where the sealing assembly includes a sheet of sterilization material and a clamp for sealing the sheet of sterilization material against a container to seal the volume of the container from contaminants. Also provided is a sealing assembly including a sheet of sterilization material and a clamp having open position and clamped positions. The clamp is configured to extend about a perimeter of a container, the sheet of sterilization material is disposed between the container and the clamp when the clamp is in the clamped position to seal a volume of the container, and the clamp is held in the clamped position by a latch. Exemplary sterilization packaging systems may include other features as well.
Immobilized diluents for smoking articles; (U.S. Patent 10,542,772); Shuzhong Zhuang and Georgios D. Karles of Richmond; Philip Morris USA Inc. of Henrico: Immobilized diluents in a smoking article are provided, wherein diluents can be immobilized through absorption and/or adsorption of the diluents into immobilizing materials, such as sorbents like silica gels. By immobilizing diluents, the diluents can be available for vaporization, while still being protected from migration and/or loss of the diluents in a smoking article.
Display carton; (U.S. Patent 10,538,349); Christopher J. Hession of Mechanicsville; Daniel Richter of Richmond; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A display carton is disclosed, which includes a tray portion, the tray portion including a back panel, a bottom panel, a front panel, an inside front panel, a right back gusset panel, a left back gusset panel, a right side wall panel, a left side wall panel, a right front gusset panel, and a left front gusset panel; a display portion, the display portion including an extension panel, a display panel, and a top panel, the top panel foldably connected along a fold line to the back panel of the tray portion; and a removable front panel portion foldably connected along a fold line to the inside front panel.
