The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Pod assembly, dispensing body, and e-vapor apparatus including the same; (U.S. Patent 10,485,269); Eric Hawes of Glen Allen; Raymond Lau and Alistair Bramley of Richmond; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: An e-vapor apparatus may include a pod assembly and a dispensing body configured to receive the pod assembly. A vaporizer may be disposed in the pod assembly and/or the dispensing body. The pod assembly may include a vapor precursor compartment, a device compartment, and a vapor channel extending from the device compartment and traversing the vapor precursor compartment. The pod assembly is a smart pod configured to receive, store, and transmit information that can be communicated with the dispensing body and/or another electronic device. The proximal portion of the dispensing body includes a vapor passage and a through-hole. The vapor passage may extend from an end surface of the proximal portion to a side wall of the through-hole. The through-hole is configured to receive the pod assembly such that the vapor channel of the pod assembly is aligned with the vapor passage of the dispensing body.
Intermetallic magnetically readable medium; (U.S. Patent 10,489,615); Seetharama C. Deevi of Midlothian and others; Philip Morris USA Inc. of Henrico: An intermetallic or iron aluminide magnetically readable medium and a method of forming and reading the same are provided herein. Also provided is an identification card or tag, a key, an anti-counterfeiting measure, an anti-forging measure. The intermetallic or iron aluminide magnetically readable medium includes a magnetically readable surface, wherein the magnetically readable surface contains one or more first magnetically readable regions of the intermetallic or iron aluminide surrounded by one or more second magnetically readable regions. Additionally, the intermetallic or iron aluminide magnetically readable medium can be coated, encapsulated or concealed within a material.
Systems and methods for use of distributed ledger technology for recording and utilizing credit account transaction information; (U.S. Patent 10,489,780); Walter Avery Miller and Robert Martin of Glen Allen; Bradley W. Smith of Mechanicsville; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: The disclosed technology includes a distributed ledger system that can include one or more transaction blocks that are associated with one or more transaction records of an account corresponding to the primary account number. The system may allocate a first type block in a first distributed ledger, and the first type block may be utilized to identify a classification type associated with the first primary account number. The system may receive, at the first node, a first transaction indication associated with the first primary account number. Responsive to receiving the first transaction indication, the system may bind a first transaction block to the first distributed ledger. Transaction blocks may be configured for selective control and/or selective replicated to other nodes of the system. In response to an end-of-cycle indication, the first transaction block may be locked to prevent further modification.
Automated bucket policy management arrangements; (U.S. Patent 10,489,144); Lane Martin of Richmond; Warner Emdee of Midlothian and others; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Arrangements for automatically implementing bucket policy management making it automatic that all affected members are always completely and consistently informed of changes to a policy code as they occur, and making it automatic that a complete and accurate historical record is maintained regarding all policy code changes as they occur over time.
