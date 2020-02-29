The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Mobile tobacco receiving station; (U.S. Patent 10,572,920); Hal L. Teegarden, David Scott Ray and John Stewart Livesay of Chesterfield; Isidro Gomez of Midlothian; Philip Morris USA Inc. of Henrico: A system, method, computer program product, and mobile receiving station for receiving and processing leaf tobacco at a location of a tobacco farmer, including processing the tobacco leaf at the location, including means for weighing and grading of the received tobacco leaf and, optionally, determining moisture content and transmitting information relating to the optionally determined moisture content, the weight, and the grade of the received tobacco leaf to a tobacco product manufacturing facility over a communications link.
Method for making hydroformed expanded spun bonded nonwoven web; (U.S. Patent 10,570,540); Todd R. Skochdopole of Moseley and others; Tredegar Film Products Corp. of Richmond: A method for hydroforming a spun bonded nonwoven web includes applying a plurality of pressurized liquid jets onto an original unexpanded spun bonded nonwoven web having an original loft while the web passes over a forming structure. A plurality of spun bonded fibers in the original unexpanded spun bonded nonwoven web are reoriented from a closely packed substantially horizontal orientation to a more loosely packed orientation with greater vertical spacing between the fibers to produce a hydroformed expanded spun bonded nonwoven web having a loft of at least about 1.3 times greater than the original loft of the original unexpanded spun bonded nonwoven web, and an air permeability of at least about 1.2 times greater than an original air permeability of the original unexpanded spun bonded nonwoven web. The hydroformed expanded spun bonded nonwoven web has a surface with a plurality of protuberances in a pattern corresponding to the pattern of apertures in the forming structure.
Automatic transaction processing failover; (U.S. Patent 10,574,657); Lavangana Govil, David J. Hicks, Harinath R. Nallabolu, Ranvirsinh Raol and Srinivas Alladi of Glen Allen; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Transaction authorization systems may include a transaction processor and an authorization server system. The transaction processor obtains transaction requests authorizations for those requests from the authorization server system. The transaction processor may require an authorization be provided within a threshold time; otherwise, the transaction may be processed without authorization. The authorization server system may be hosted using one or more nodes in a distributed system. Degradation of the performance of the distributed system may cause the performance of the authorization server system to fall below the required performance threshold and transactions may not be authorized before automatic processing. Transaction authorization systems may monitor the health of the individual nodes and/or the distributed system and automatically adjust the routing of authorizations based on current and/or future performance degradation. The transaction authorization system may also allocate additional resources and/or reroute authorizations to a separate distributed system to avoid performance degradations.
Dissolvable films impregnated with encapsulated tobacco, tea, coffee, botanicals, and flavors for oral products; (U.S. Patent 10,568,338); Munmaya K. Mishra of Manakin Sabot; William R. Sweeney of Richmond and others; Philip Morris USA Inc. of Henrico: A process for preparing an orally-enjoyable film of encapsulated plant material includes combining particles of finely divided plant material, a first coating material, and a second coating material, then inducing gelation to form a gel matrix of the particles coated with the first coating material embedded in the second coating material, followed by forming a film from the gel matrix. Also disclosed is a film of coated particles of finely-divided plant material, made of a gel matrix of plant material at least partially surrounded by a first coating material and embedded in a second coating material.
