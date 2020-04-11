The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Method and system for authorizing card account transactions by geographic region; (U.S. Patent 10,614,464); Michele D. Matthews of Richmond; Capital One Financial Corp. of McLean: A method and system for authorizing card account transactions by geographic region by providing data for a user interface displaying geographic regions and merchant locations each corresponding to the location of a merchant where a transaction using a card account may be initiated, receiving a user interface selection representing a request to authorize or restrict card account transactions, receiving authorization requests for desired transactions, and authorizing or restricting the transactions in accordance with the request.
Fire resistant fabric with stitchbonding; (U.S. Patent 10,612,166); Waubridge Specialty Fabrics LLC of Chester: A washable fire-resistant fabric and a method for making a washable fire-resistant fabric comprises a lightweight pliant non-woven batt blended from two or more types of fire-resistant organic fibers which are non-irritating to human skin. A method for stitch bonding a pliant batt of intertwined fire-resistant fibers to form a fabric which is durable and resistant to unraveling is also provided. The fabric has fire-resistant properties wherein the fabric prevents the ignition of articles made therefrom when exposed to high heat or flame sources and further insulates a wearer of the clothing from high heat or flame sources to prevent serious burns.
Method and machine for making uniform products; (U.S. Patent 10,611,043); Carl Gregory Miller of Richmond; Charles Lester Dendy of Ruther Glen; Jeremy J. Straight and Gregory James Griscik of Midlothian; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A method of forming an oral product includes gripping a rod of oral product material with a gripping device, indexing the rod forward to have a leading end of the rod abut a stop at a first location, cutting a leading portion of the rod to create an oral product, moving the stop to a second location to allow the oral product to fall, moving the stop back to the first location, and repeating the process. A machine for forming an oral product can include a cutting device adapted to cut through a rod of plastic material, a stop spaced from the cutting device, the stop being adapted to be moved from a first location to a second location, a gripping device adapted to hold and index a rod towards the stop, and a load cell positioned to receive oral products cut from a rod by the cutting device.
Tamp-and-stir apparatus process therefor; (U.S. Patent 10,609,950); James D. Evans of Chesterfield; Travis M. Garthaffner and Herbert Cary Longest of Midlothian; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A machine and method for packaging tobacco sachets, comprising a plurality of linearly arranged, multi-functional, vertically moveable chambers having fluid sealing means on lower portions thereof, conveyor means disposed below the plurality of multi-functional, vertically moveable chambers, and a lidding apparatus disposed downstream of and in communication with the plurality of vertically moveable chambers through the conveyor means.
