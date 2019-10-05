The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Systems and methods for transacting at an ATM using a mobile device; (U.S. Patent 10,430,779); Kevin Rosengren and Max Doerfler of Richmond; Brian DeLuca and James Dillon of Midlothian; Richie Hollins and William A. Hodges of Mechanicsville; Anurag Joshi and Ken Allen of Glen Allen and others; Capital One Financial Corp. of McLean: The disclosed embodiments provide systems and methods for transacting at a local financial service provider device using a mobile device. The system may include one or more processors configured to execute instructions to receive transaction data associated with a transaction request including a customer identifier received from a mobile device associated with the customer. Additionally, the processors may receive authentication data associated with the customer that may be provided by the customer operating the mobile device and without requiring the customer to input data directly at the local financial service provider device. The processors may further determine whether the received authentication data authenticates the transaction, authorize the transaction, and provide an indication to the local financial service provider device to perform the transaction based on a determination that the customer operating the mobile device is physically located within a threshold distance away from the local financial service provider device.
Method and system of hydrating of virtual machines; (U.S. Patent 10,430,228); Bijender Singh, Amit Mawkin, Zachary McAuliffe and Chris Fanis of Glen Allen; Sheo Sinha of Henrico; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Embodiments disclosed herein generally relate to a method and system for automatically updating a virtual machine image of one or more virtual machines of an auto-scaling group. A computing system receives an indication to update a virtual machine image of a plurality of virtual machines in a plurality of auto-scaling groups. Computing system identifies a subset of the plurality of auto-scaling groups that contains a hydration tag. Computing system locates a version of the virtual machine image different from a current version of the virtual machine image. For each auto-scaling group in the subset of auto-scaling groups, computing system clones a launch configuration for the virtual machines in the auto-scaling group. Computing system stores data associated with each auto-scaling group in a remote location. Computing system updates the virtual machine image of the virtual machines in each auto-scaling group with the new version of the virtual machine image.
Induction of tumor hypoxia for cancer therapy; (U.S. Patent 10,426,779); Peck-sun Lin of Richmond and others; Virginia Commonwealth University: Methods and compositions for enhancing the ability of hypoxia-activated bioreductive agents to kill tumor cells within solid tumors are provided. Local regions of hypoxia are created within a tumor, or within a region containing a tumor, resulting in enhanced activation of hypoxia-activated bioreductive agents (e.g. tirapazamine) within the local region. The activated hypoxia-activated bioreductive agents kill tumor cells in the hypoxic region by to catalyzing DNA stand breakage within the tumor cells. Because the activity is localized, side effects that typically occur as a result of systemic administration of bioreductive agents are reduced.
Moist tobacco product and method of making; (U.S. Patent 10,426,190); Munmaya K. Mishra, William R. Sweeney and Shensheng Liu of Richmond; Kenneth A. Newman of Prince George; Steven J. Hovjacky of Chesterfield; Philip Morris USA Inc. of Henrico: A portioned moist tobacco product with a super-hydrated membrane coating and method of manufacturing is disclosed. The super-hydrated membrane coating is formed by ionic cross-linking using two polymers. The soluble component of the super-hydrated membrane coating dissolves upon placement in the mouth, while the insoluble component maintains the tobacco within the coating for the duration of the use of the product. The moist tobacco product is soft and flexible so as to fit comfortably in an oral cavity when placed therein.
