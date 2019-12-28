The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Systems and methods for variable-length encoding and decoding for enhancing computer systems; (U.S. Patent 10,516,663); Kara Partners LLC of Midlothian: A method including: parsing a first portion of data into at least one first data word having a default first word length; outputting, in a default word length mode, the at least one first data word; outputting a transition word indicative of transitioning to a variable word length mode; outputting, after the transition word, a first word length word indicative of a second word length; parsing a second portion of the data into at least one second data word having the second word length; and outputting, after the first word length word, the at least one second data word having the second word length.
***
Systems and methods for authenticating electronic transactions; (U.S. Patent 10,515,357); Brian DeLuca of Midlothian; Max Doerfler and Kevin Rosengren of Richmond; Anurag Joshi and Ken Allen of Glen Allen; William A. Hodges of Mechanicsville and others; Capital One Financial Corp. of McLean: The disclosed embodiments provide systems and methods for authenticating electronic transactions. A system for authenticating electronic transactions may include one or more memory devices storing instructions and one or more processors configured to receive transaction data associated with a transaction and further associated with a customer. The transaction data includes a customer identifier. The one or more processors may be configured to identify a customer account associated with the customer based on the customer identifier, and determine an authentication tier level associated with the transaction. The authentication tier level may reflect one or more levels of authentication required to authorize the transaction. The one or more processors may be configured to receive authentication data associated with a customer, and determine whether the authentication data satisfies the authentication tier level associated with the transaction and authorize the transaction when the authentication data satisfies the authentication tier level.
***
On-line oil and foreign matter detection system and method employing hyperspectral imaging; (U.S. Patent 10,515,273) Henry M. Dante, Samuel Timothy Henry and Seetharama C. Deevi of Midlothian; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A method for removing foreign matter from an agricultural product stream of a manufacturing process. The method includes conveying a product stream past an inspection station; scanning a region of the agricultural product stream as it passes the inspection station using at least one light source of a single or different wavelengths; generating hyperspectral images from the scanned region; determining a spectral fingerprint for the agricultural product stream from the hyperspectral images; comparing the spectral fingerprint obtained in step (c) to a spectral fingerprint database containing a plurality of fingerprints using a computer processor to determine whether foreign matter is present and, if present, generating a signal in response thereto; and removing a portion of the conveyed product stream in response to the signal. A system for detecting foreign matter within an agricultural product stream is also provided.
***
Dispersant viscosity index improvers to enhance wear protection in engine oils; (U.S. Patent 10,513,668); Afton Chemical Corp. of Richmond: An engine oil composition including greater than 50 wt. % of a base oil of lubricating viscosity selected from a Group III, a Group IV or a Group V base oil, and mixtures thereof, 0.1-10 wt. % of a dispersant viscosity index improver that a reaction product of an olefin copolymer, an acylating agent and a polyamine, one or more calcium-containing detergents that provide from about 900 ppmw to about 2500 ppmw of calcium to the engine oil composition, and one or more molybdenum-containing compounds. The engine oil composition has an SAE viscosity grade of 0W-X or 5W-X, wherein X=16, 20, 30, or 40; from about 500 ppmw to about 1000 ppmw of phosphorus; and a total sulfated ash content of no greater than 1.2 wt. %, as measured by ASTM D874. Methods of using the engine oil composition to lubricate or operate an engine are also described.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.