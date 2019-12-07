The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Methods for discovering, partitioning, organizing, and administering communication devices in a transformer area network; (U.S. Patent 10,498,394); Dominion Energy Technologies Inc. of Richmond: A system and methods for managing a transformer area in an electrical distribution grid having at least one substation transformer and one service transformer are presented. At least one Remote Hub governed by a policy may be provided, which collects data about the transformer area. The Remote Hub may also execute a discovery procedure to inventory Remotes in the transformer area. The Remote Hub may use the collected data to detect events, such as exceptional conditions, configuration changes, or derived results, within the transformer area. Based on the collected data, the Remote Hub is able to transmit data about the transformer area via a Substation-to-Edge channel. A method and system for forming and establishing boundaries of Transformer Area Networks is also presented. Discovery procedures may be used to form Transformer Area Networks out of Remote Hubs and Remotes powered by the same phase of the service transformer.
OmpA in vaccine compositions and as diagnostic targets; (U.S. Patent 10,495,639); Jason A. Carlyon of Richmond; Virginia Commonwealth University: Anaplasma Marginale surface protein OmpA and homologous genes from Anaplasmatacaea family members are used in compositions suitable for vaccines to treat or prevent infections caused by tick-born bacteria of the Anaplasmatacaea family. OmpA proteins or peptide fragments may be used in combination with other Anaplasmatacaea surface proteins to elicit an immune response. Furthermore, antibodies to OmpA proteins can be used in diagnostic methods to determine whether an individual has contracted an Anaplasmatacaea infection.
Synergistic dispersants; (U.S. Patent 10,494,583); Diane Campbell of Chesterfield; Jason Lagona of Richmond; Afton Chemical Corp. of Richmond: Lubricant compositions including an additive composition and methods for its use in engines that produce soot. The lubricant composition contains a base oil and an additive composition having (a) at least 0.05 percent by weight of a first dispersant that is a reaction product of A) a hydrocarbyl-dicarboxylic acid or anhydride, and B) at least one polyamine; and (b) at least 0.05 percent by weight, both based on a total weight of the lubricant composition, of a second dispersant that is a reaction product of A') a hydrocarbyl-dicarboxylic acid or anhydride, and B') at least one polyamine, wherein the reaction product is post-treated with C) an aromatic carboxylic acid, an aromatic polycarboxylic acid, or an aromatic anhydride wherein all carboxylic acid or anhydride groups are attached directly to an aromatic ring, and/or D) a non-aromatic dicarboxylic acid or anhydride having a number average molecular weight of less than about 500.
Pump style dispense mechanism for flowable product packaging; (U.S. Patent 10,493,476); Liqui-Box Corp. of Richmond: A dispenser includes a body having a an exterior surface, an interior surface, a first chamber, a first opening in fluid communication with the first chamber and extending through the body, a second opening in fluid communication with the first chamber and extending through the body, a first valve and a second valve disposed on the body, the valves having a closed and an open configuration, and an actuator disposed at least partially within the first chamber. The actuator may be configured to increase and decrease pressure in the first chamber such that the first valve and the second valve change from their respective closed configurations to their respective open configurations and from their respective open configurations to their respective closed configurations. When in the closed configuration, flow through the valves is impeded.
