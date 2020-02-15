The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Methods, systems, apparatuses, and non-transitory computer readable media for validating encoded information; (U.S. Patent 10,558,966); Michael Fitzsimmons of Richmond and William M. Houston of Midlothian; Altria Client Services LLC of Henrico: A method, system and/or device for validating encoded information, the validation device including a memory having computer readable instructions stored thereon and a database including a plurality of validation rules, and at least one processor configured to execute the computer readable instructions to receive formatted data from at least one formatting device, extract attributes associated with encoded information from the formatted data, the extracted attributes including at least one of a formatting device identifier, a store identifier, value information from the encoded information, and time information, validate the formatted data based on the extracted attributes and the plurality of validation rules, store the results of the validation and at least a subset of the extracted attributes in the database, generate modified formatted data compatible with a POS terminal based on the results of the validation, and transmit the modified formatted data to the at least one of formatting device.
Method of seaming carpet; (U.S. Patent 10,556,387); Charles L. Bennett and Annette R. Bennett of Hopewell: A method for joining two carpet segments, each carpet segment having an underside and at least one edge, comprises abutting one edge of one carpet segment with one edge of the other carpet segment, positioning a length of seam tape under the abutting edges, and activating the adhesive to secure the seam tape to the undersides of both carpet segments. The seam tape comprises an elongated base layer being resilient in a longitudinal direction, an intervening layer applied to the base layer, and an adhesive applied to the intervening layer.
Method of making forming screens; (U.S. Patent 10,556,376); Tredegar Film Products Corp. of Richmond: A process of constructing a forming screen through metal deposition in a nonconductive preform structure to achieve a desired aspect ratio of the forming screen thickness to open area.
Tobacco articles and methods; (U.S. Patent 10,555,551); James Arthur Strickland of Richmond and others; U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. LLC of Henrico: Some embodiments of a tobacco article may include tobacco disposed in a porous matrix. The tobacco article may provide tobacco, tobacco constituents, or both tobacco and tobacco constituents to the consumer's mouth in the form of particles, liquid, or vapor so as to provide tobacco satisfaction to the consumer. In some circumstances, the tobacco may be integrally molded with a plastic material so that at least a portion of the tobacco is disposed in pores of the matrix.
