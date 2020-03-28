The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee, and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
***
Systems and methods for providing an interactive community through device communication; (U.S. Patent 10,602,333); Eric K. Barnum of Midlothian; Anthony Reynolds of Richmond; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: A wave device is disclosed. The wave device may include one or more memory devices storing instructions and one or more processors configured to execute the instructions to receive a unique identifier associated with a community and generate a communication including the unique identifier associated with the community and enabling a second wave device to join the community. The one or more processors may be further configured to transmit the communication to the second wave device based on geographic proximity to the second wave device, and share information with the second wave device based on the second wave device joining the community.
***
Methylation site regulating expression of mda-9/syntenin; (U..S. Patent 10,597,728); Paul B. Fisher and Manny Bacolod of Richmond; Virginia Commonwealth University: Methods of prognosing the outcome of cancer and/or cancer treatment are provided. The methods involve quantitating the level of methylation at a site that regulates expression of the mda-9/Syntenin gene, site cg17197774. High levels of methylation indicate a good prognosis whereas low levels of methylation indicate a poor prognosis and determination of these levels permits risk stratification of patients with cancer.
***
Tobacco plants having reduced nicotine demethylase activity; (U.S. Patent 10,597,668); Dongmei Xu and Yanxin Shen of Glen Allen and others; U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Co. LLC of Henrico: The present invention generally relates to methods and materials involved in producing tobacco plants having reduced levels of conversion of nicotine to nornicotine. In certain embodiments, the invention is directed to mutations in a nicotine demethylase gene, tobacco plants comprising mutations in a nicotine demethylase gene, and tobacco compositions and products thereof. In other embodiments, the invention is directed toward nicotine demethylase RNA interference, tobacco plants comprising a nicotine demethylase RNA interference transgene, and tobacco compositions and products thereof.
***
Slide push pack for smoking articles; (U.S. Patent 10,595,560); James Lindsay Clark of Chesterfield and Robert T. Mitten of Glen Allen; Altria Client Services LLC of Richmond: A slide push pack for smoking articles and a method of packaging smoking articles are disclosed. The slide push pack includes an outer shell and an inner shell. The outer shell has a front panel, a back panel, a first side panel, and a second side panel, the back panel having a pair of guide rails and an inner channel, the front panel having a front finger window. The inner shell is configured to receive a pack of smoking articles. The inner shell includes an inner back panel, an outer back panel, a front panel, a first side panel, a second side panel, and a hinged-lid. The hinged-lid has a hinged-lid back panel configured to attach the hinged-lid to the back panel of the inner shell, and wherein the inner back panel includes an upper tab, and the outer back panel includes a mid-tab and a lower retention tab.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.