The following shows recent patents awarded to people or companies in central Virginia. Listed are the name of patent, the patent number, name of the local inventor and his or her locality, the patent assignee and a brief description of the patent from an abstract. The information comes from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
Methods of protecting furnace electrodes with cooling liquid that contains an additive; (U.S. Patent 10,694,592); Chemtreat Inc. of Henrico County: A method for forming a protective antioxidative barrier on furnace electrodes using a chemically altered cooling liquid containing an antioxidant additive. This method can be applied to electrodes used in electric arc furnaces and ladle metallurgy furnaces. The method can involve spraying the cooling liquid onto the electrode, thereby forming the protective barrier and reducing the oxidation of the electrode.
Systems and methods to manage models for call data; (U.S. Patent 10,694,024); Sara McDole of Midlothian; Premkumar Dhayalan; Saiteja Kamuni; Sri Penmatsa; Vamsi Rallabandi; Danni Tang and Suresh Pothireddy of Richmond and others; Capital One Services LLC of McLean: Systems and methods for managing models for call data are disclosed. For example, the system may include one or more memory units storing instructions and one or more processors configured to execute the instructions to perform operations. The operations may include receiving, from a user device, an input indicating a segment of a first recorded call and an attribute associated with the segment. The operations may include determining a parameter of a model, wherein the model is associated with the attribute. The operations may include changing the parameter based on the input. They may include generating an updated model based on the changed parameter, wherein the updated model may be configured to analyze recorded calls having one or more segments with the same attribute.
Medicament delivery device and methods for delivering drugs to infants and children; (U.S. Patent 10,688,244); Eric S. Edwards of Moseley; Glen L. Kelley of Glen Allen and others; Kaleo Inc. of Richmond: A method of delivering epinephrine includes placing a distal end surface of a medical injector in contact with a target location of a patient. The injector includes a housing, an energy storage member and a medicament container containing a dose of epinephrine effective for administration to the patient experiencing anaphylaxis and having a weight of less than 15 kg. The medicament container is coupled to a needle. The injector is actuated such that the energy storage member produces a force to move the needle from a first needle position to a second needle position. A distal tip of the needle extends from the distal end surface by a distance of between 7 millimeters and 8 millimeters when the needle is in the second position. A portion of the force is exerted to expel the dose of epinephrine when the needle is in the second position.
Chelated metal oxide gel compositions; (U.S. Patent 10,687,535); William Wingfield of Richmond; AG Tech LLC of Richmond: Described is a homogeneous gel composition with at least antimicrobial, antibacterial and/or anti-viral properties comprising; a combination of a stable and homogeneous aqueous and/or polyol solution based chelated metal oxide liquid complex suspension and a gel composition free of chelated metal oxides comprising water, polyquaternium, glycerine and hyaluronic acid, wherein the homogeneous gel composition contains chelated metal oxide particles homogeneously suspended in the homogeneous gel composition such that a concentration of the chelated metal oxide particles contained within the homogeneous gel are in a concentration of at least 0.001 weight percent.
