A Pennsylvania-based investment firm is acquiring a minority stake in 1607 Capital Partners LLC, a boutique investment management firm in Richmond.

Rosemont Investment Group LLC, based in West Conshohocken, Pa., announced Thursday it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire a minority equity interest in 1607 Capital Partners, which specializes in closed-end funds and has about $3.7 billion under management.

The firms said in a joint announcement that Rosemont's investment in 1607 will support the long-term transition of equity within the firm, while providing a valuable permanent and strategic partner.

"As we searched for the ideal partner to assist us in the pursuit of our strategic goals, Rosemont became the obvious best choice," said Kirk Tattersall, founding partner at 1607, in a statement.  Tattersall said the firm had no further comment beyond the statement.

1607 Capital Partners was formed in 2007 but has roots in closed-end fund investing dating back to the late 1970s. Its management will not change in the near term as a result of the transaction.

