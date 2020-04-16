Performance Food Group Co. plans to sell 13.5 million shares of its stock next week, raising about $303 million.
The Goochland County-based food service operator had announced Wednesday afternoon plans to sell 11.5 million shares.
But by Thursday morning, the company upsized that offering to the 13.5 million shares. It also increased to 2.025 million shares from 1.725 million shares the amount of stock that underwriters will be granted the option to purchase.
The company priced its offering, which is expected to close on or about April 20, at $22.50 per share.
Shares in the Fortune 500 company closed Thursday at $21.85, down $2.15 or 8.96%, on the New York Stock Exchange.
Performance Food, one of the nation’s largest food-service distributors, said it intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
Earlier this week, the company said it furloughed or eliminated about 3,000 of its 25,000 employees and is taking other steps to protect its long-term financial position because of the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
Performance supplies food and food-related products to restaurants, health care facilities, universities and movie theaters. But the pandemic has caused most restaurants across the country to close temporarily because of social distancing rules, although many are offering take-out and delivery service.
For the fiscal third quarter that ended March 28, Performance said it expects to report net sales in the range of $6.99 billion to $7 billion as compared to $4.689 billion for the year-ago period. Much of the increase in sales is largely due to two acquisitions that took place in Jan. 1.
“Although we believe that our business was largely performing in line with guidance through mid-March, we experienced a reduction of approximately 50% in net sales over the last two weeks of our third quarter relative to the same period in the prior year,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
“This trend has continued into April and we expect reduced sales will continue into our fourth quarter and beyond and as the pandemic continues,” the filing said. “The expected decrease in our net sales, net income and Adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior periods is primarily due to a decrease in customer demand for our products and industry demand as a result of the measures being taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
The company expects to report a net loss for the fiscal third quarter in the range of $39 million to $47 million compared to a profit of $32.3 million in the year-ago period. It expects operating profit — its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization — to range from $120 million to $130 million as compared to $106.1 million last year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.