Philip Morris

Philip Morris USA's plant in South Richmond with Interstate 95 at the lower left.

 2004,TIMES-DISPATCH

Cigarette maker Philip Morris USA, one of the Richmond region's largest employers, has suspended operations at its South Richmond manufacturing plant after a second employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

The company, a subsidiary of Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc., said it expects to close operations at the plant for two weeks "out of an abundance of caution after learning [Wednesday] night that a second PM USA employee tested positive for COVID-19."

Altria had disclosed on Wednesday that one Philip Morris USA employee tested positive and was doing well at home under quarantiune, while employees who had come into contact with that individual were also asked to stay at home for 14 days.

The company said it will continue to pay employees regular base wages during the two-week suspension, and will "evaluate providing additional pay continuation beyond that timeframe as needed."

Altria also said it is suspending domestic operations for its cigar subsidiary John Middleton  for two weeks "due to COVID-19 related supply chain constraints."

Altria said it believes it has sufficient cigarette inventory for about two months based on current estimated shipping volume, in addition to current wholesale and retail inventories.

“We are committed to protecting the safety and well-being of our employees, contractors, their families and the communities where we operate,” said Billy Gifford, Altria’s vice chairman and chief financial officer, in a statement. “We take the threat of COVID-19 seriously and have been actively implementing plans to minimize business disruptions and their potential impact to our employees, consumers and customers.”

jblackwell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 775-8123

