A Philip Morris USA employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc., one of the largest employers in the Richmond region, notified its employees in a message dated March 17 that an employee of Philip Morris USA, Altria's cigarette manufacturing subsidiary, "has been confirmed positive for COVID-19."
The company said in the message that the employee "is actively recovering and feeling well in self-quarantine at home."
Altria spokesman Steve Callahan confirmed the information on Wednesday.
Callahan declined to comment on where, specifically, the employee works. "Out of respect for their privacy, we are not going to disclose any other details," Callahan said.
Altria has about 3,300 employees in the Richmond area. Its operations in the region include its cigarette manufacturing plant just off Interstate 95 in South Richmond, its corporate headquarters on West Broad Street in Henrico and a research center in downtown Richmond.
"Like so many large employers, we've been planning for our first case," said the message to employees from Sheila Freeman, vice president of manufacturing. "Our COVID-19 task force has rigorous protocols in place to ensure both employee safety and the continuity of our work."
Callahan said Altria is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
"We have developed rigorous protocols to handle suspected cases," he said, including notifying other employees who may have come into contact with anyone who tests positive. "Those protocols worked well in this case."
He said other employees who were in contact with the individual who tested positive have been asked to stay home, with pay, for the next 14 days.
The company's manufacturing plant is still operating but with access restricted to "essential employees," Callahan said.
"The vast majority of our employees are working remotely," including headquarters staff, he said.
Like I have stated this virus has been here since December
