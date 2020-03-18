altria sign

Altria Group Inc.'s headquarters in is Henrico County.

 2016, ALTRIA GROUP

A Philip Morris USA employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Henrico County-based Altria Group Inc., one of the largest employers in the Richmond region,  notified its employees in a message dated March 17 that an employee of Philip Morris USA, Altria's cigarette manufacturing subsidiary, "has been confirmed positive for COVID-19."

The company said in the message that the employee "is actively recovering and feeling well in self-quarantine at home."

Altria spokesman Steve Callahan confirmed the information on Wednesday.

Callahan declined to comment on where, specifically, the employee works. "Out of respect for their privacy, we are not going to disclose any other details," Callahan said.

Altria has about 3,300 employees in the Richmond area. Its operations in the region include its cigarette manufacturing plant just off Interstate 95 in South Richmond, its corporate headquarters on West Broad Street in Henrico and a research center in downtown Richmond. 

"Like so many large employers, we've been planning for our first case," said the message to employees from Sheila Freeman, vice president of manufacturing. "Our COVID-19 task force has rigorous protocols in place to ensure both employee safety and the continuity of our work."

Callahan said Altria is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control guidelines.

"We have developed rigorous protocols to handle suspected cases," he said, including notifying other employees who may have come into contact with anyone who tests positive. "Those protocols worked well in this case."

He said other employees who were in contact with the individual who tested positive have been asked to stay home, with pay, for the next 14 days.

The company's manufacturing plant is still operating but with access restricted to "essential employees," Callahan said.

"The vast majority of our employees are working remotely," including headquarters staff,  he said.

jblackwell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 775-8123

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email