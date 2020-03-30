After suspending operations at its massive cigarette factory in South Richmond about 10 days ago because of the coronavirus outbreak, Philip Morris USA is now planning a limited re-start of production at the plant next week.
The company, a subsidiary of Henrico County-based tobacco giant Altria Group Inc., announced on March 19 that it was suspending operations for two weeks at the factory just off Interstate 95 after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
The factory, which produces about half of the cigarettes consumed in the United States, will return to limited production with measures in place aimed at preventing the further spread of the illness, executives with the company said Monday.
"The safety and health of our people is paramount, so that is why we are doing this in a very measured, methodical and disciplined way," said Sheila Freeman, vice president of manufacturing for Philip Morris USA.
The nearly 2-million-square-foot factory normally runs three shifts a day, five days a week. The goal is to continue to run that number of shifts, but with fewer employees on site and with screening in place aimed at preventing anyone who has coronavirus from entering the property.
The company said it is conducting a health questionnaire of its employees before they return to work. Anyone who enters the factory will first need to stop at an off-site location to get his or her temperature checked.
Freeman said the factory would operate with a "substantially reduced" number of employees and production, though it was not clear on Monday exactly how many employees could return and how long it will be before the factory will be back to full staffing and production.
The company is implementing a cushion time between work shifts to avoid interaction between employees during shift changes and to allow time for machinery to be sanitized.
The company said it also has closed the cafeteria at the factory and will instead provide boxed lunches to employees. It is also limiting the number of people who can go into break rooms and meeting spaces at the plant, and employees will be "focused on maintaining six feet of distance," from one another, a spokesman said.
The company said it would continue to provide pay and benefits for employees who cannot return to work, at least through April 17.
On March 20, the day after the company announced the temporary closure of the Richmond factory, Altria Group disclosed that Howard A. Willard III, its chairman and chief executive officer, had been diagnosed as having the virus that causes COVID-19 and was temporarily stepping aside from his job for medical leave.
Willard is "at home recovering," Altria spokesman Steve Callahan said.
Since then, "a few more" of the company's employees throughout its U.S. operations have tested positive for COVID-19, Callahan said. He declined to give a specific number, citing employee health privacy.
Altria has about 3,300 employees in the Richmond area, including at its cigarette factory, at its corporate headquarters on West Broad Street in Henrico and at a downtown Richmond research center.
Most of the company's office staff in the Richmond area switched to remote working from home the week of March 16.
Altria said on March 19 that it believes it has sufficient cigarette inventory to supply the market for about two months, based on estimated shipping volume, in addition to wholesale and retail inventories.
