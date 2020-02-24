Plans are underway for one of the largest apartment complexes to be built in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood.
The 350-unit apartment building would take up most of a city block bounded by Roseneath Road, Mactavish Avenue and West Moore and Norfolk streets.
The six-story building would be across Roseneath Road from The Dairy Bar restaurant and across Moore Street from Väsen Brewing Co. and Stella’s Grocery gourmet market.
Plans for the unnamed development also call for 15,000 square feet of street-level retail space along with 380 parking spaces.
The project is being developed by a unit of Capital Square 1031, a Henrico County-based real estate investment and management company, and Greystar Real Estate Partners LLC of Charleston, S.C., which invests, develops and manages rental housing across the world.
“This will be a great addition to the neighborhood,” said Whitson A. Huffman, Capital Square’s senior vice president and head of acquisitions.
Construction would begin later this year or early 2021 and take about two years to complete, he said. The developers have filed a plan of development with the city, Huffman said.
The 2.28-acre property is under contract to be purchased, and that acquisition should be completed later this year, he said. The property is assessed for $2.75 million, according to the city’s online property records.
Part of the building was used by online grocer Relay Foods as its warehouse and fulfillment center until early 2017.
The total cost of the Roseneath project is still being finalized, Huffman said.
To pay for some of it, Capital Square Realty Advisors LLC plans to raise $32.4 million in equity under a federal tax-incentive program for investors. The company’s CSRA/GS Opportunity Zone V will begin a solicitation starting Monday from accredited investors.
Capital Square is developing three other apartment buildings in Scott’s Addition with a total of about 210 units and raising some of the money to pay for those projects under the same federal opportunity zones program.
That program, created as part of the federal tax overhaul in 2017, rewards investors with tax breaks for putting money earned from other investments back into businesses or real estate projects in more than 8,700 census tracts around the nation.
In the Richmond region, opportunity zones include census tracts covering land between Broad Street and Interstate 95 stretching from Scott’s Addition to VCU Medical Center.
“We love the Scott’s Addition neighborhood with all the buzz that’s going on there,” Huffman said.
***
Thousands of residents have moved into the apartment buildings in Scott’s Addition — and more apartments are planned.
Historic Housing LLC’s Scott’s View development, bounded by Roseneath Road to the east, Belleville Street to the west and West Clay Street to the south, is among the largest apartment projects in the neighborhood.
Scott’s View has a seven-story building (completed and fully leased) and an eight-story building (almost completed and nearly fully leased) with a total of 345 apartments.
Two four-story apartment buildings with a total of 202 units opened a couple of years ago at the northwest quadrant of Rockbridge Street and Highpoint Avenue.
Of the additional projects that are planned, one development calls for 290 apartments at the former Quality Inn and Suites hotel at 3200 W. Broad St. and the 12-story apartment building that would be built behind it. Construction should start later this year.
The Nest, a five-story building with 118 units, is under construction on West Marshall Street between Summit and Highpoint avenues.
SNP Properties is developing The Summit at Scott’s Addition, a seven-story complex at the corner of Summit Avenue and West Broad Street for 166 apartments.
And just east of Arthur Ashe Boulevard at 947 Myers St., next to the River City Roll boutique bowling alley, 218 apartments are under construction.
***
Greystar brought the project to Capital Square to see if the Henrico firm wanted to be partners.
“When Greystar brought this game-changing project to us, we jumped at the opportunity,” Huffman said.
Greystar has developed and manages hundreds of high-quality rental housing properties. In the Richmond area, Greystar owns the Avia apartment complex near the Cabela’s in western Henrico and the University Apartments at Ettrick in Chesterfield County.
The company also is developing Everleigh Short Pump, a 55-plus apartment community at 12651 Three Chopt Road, just west of Lauderdale Drive.
In Scott’s Addition, Capital Square is developing three projects: Scott’s Collection 1, a five-story building at 3000-3008 W. Clay St. at Altamont Avenue with 80 units; Scott’s Collection 2, a five-story building at 2900 W. Clay St. for 60 apartments; and Scott’s Collection 3, a 70-unit building near Moore Street and Altamont Avenue.
Construction on Scott’s Collection 1 would start in the next couple of months and be ready about 18 months later, Huffman said.
Work on Scott’s Collection 2 would start in the late summer, while Scott’s Collection 3 building would begin in the fall.
Capital Square also acquired the 375-unit 2000 West Creek apartment community in the West Creek Business Park in Goochland County for $103 million in October.
