Ruth & Ollie, the popular home furnishings store in Carytown, is closing next year.
Owners Kat and Mike Liebschwager have decided to retire.
"There are no health issues, no financial issues, and no...the internet did not cause us to close," the couple wrote to customers sent in an email on Wednesday.
"We apologize for not giving you a juicy story to gossip about. We've been lucky enough to create a successful business and, honestly we are simply making a decision to retire," they wrote.
Despite this year being Ruth & Ollie's most successful year ever, they said "we have decided it is time to move on to the next phase of our lives."
Besides, they said, the timing is right. The lease on the building at 3108 W. Cary St., where the couple moved their store to in May 2013, is expiring.
The store will close in March 2020.
"Over 13 years ago, we opened the doors to our store," they wrote. "We are so thankful for the thousands of customers we have met, the dozens of employees who have helped us and the hundreds of vendors whose merchandise have helped make our store a hit."
The Liebschwagers opened Ruth & Ollie in 2006 on Grove Avenue just west of Libbie Avenue.
The shop was an offshoot of an interior design business that Kat Liebschwager started. Her husband had spent more than 20 years in the financial world and was re-evaluating his career.
Ruth & Ollie was created. They came up with the shop's moniker by using “Ruth” from Mike’s grandmother’s name and “Ollie” from Kat’s great-grandmother.
The shop sells upholstered and leather furniture along with a wide range of accessories - art, lamps, pillows and other home accessories.
The store moved to Carytown in 2008. Five years later, the shop relocated to its current 9,400-square-foot space by taking over the former Leo Burke Furniture store.
The Liebschwagers are trying to have an orderly shutdown of Ruth & Ollie.
"By the time you read this, we will have reached out to each and every customer who has recently ordered furniture from us to guarantee them that they will get the furniture they ordered. There is absolutely no risk to any customer," they wrote.
The shop will continue to sell custom ordered sofas and chairs, but orders must be made by the end of December.
They expect to have a "Super Duper Retirement Sale" beginning in February. During that sale, they will be selling all merchandise that is left in the store plus office equipment, cabinets, desks, storage racks and props.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.