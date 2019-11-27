A maker of European-style processed meats has leased a building in the SouthPoint Business Park in Prince George County to serve as a refrigerated storage facility.
Campofrio Food Group has leased the 143,790-square-foot facility from The Hollingsworth Cos., developer of the business park, local economic development officials said.
The building was formerly occupied by Reinhart Food Service before that company vacated the building in 2014 and moved its warehouse operations to Manassas, according to an announcement by the Prince George County administrator’s office.
Based in Spain, Campofrio is one of the largest companies in the processed meats sector.
In 2011, the company acquired Fiorucci Foods Inc., which has a plant in Chesterfield County that produces Italian-style specialty meats sold at retail stores under the Fiorucci Foods brand. In 2012, the company’s local operations were re-named Campofrio Food Group America.
The company will continue to operate its production plant on Ruffin Mill Road in Chesterfield, while the Prince George facility will serve as a cold storage site, said Garrett Hart, director of economic development for Chesterfield County.
Campofrio did not respond to requests for comment, but the Chesterfield County Economic Development office said its records indicate the Ruffin Mill plant employs about 500 people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.