A former bank building on Hull Street in the Manchester neighborhood of South Richmond that sold at auction in December is back on the market.
An auction on the 1930s-era building at 1518 Hull St. and four adjoining parcels along East 16th Street will be held on March 31. The live and simulcasted auction begins at noon at The Westin Richmond hotel in Henrico County.
The parcels are part of properties in and around the Hull Street corridor that are owned by entities controlled by Laura Dyer Hild. Her husband is the former Live Well Financial CEO Michael C. Hild.
The property back on the auction block was part of 10 offerings sold in December.
Richmond developer Josh Bilder, a principal of Sterling Bilder LLC development company, had the winning bid $1.6 million for the properties, plus the buyers premium, for a total of $1.76 million.
That auction generated a total of $4.676 million, which included a 10% buyers premium added onto the highest bid of each offering. The total price also included the winning bid from Bilder.
Bilder couldn't be reached for comment as to why the deal fell through.
Bill Londrey, a partner with the real estate auction firm Tranzon Fox which handled the sale, declined to comment on the unconsummated transaction except to say that Gardenia LLC, which owns the properties, asked that another auction be held.
The 17,656-square-foot building is at the corner of Hull and 16th streets and has additional lots in the rear at 6, 8, 10, and 12 E. 16th St.
Buyers will have the opportunity to bid on just the building, just the four-lot parcels in the rear, or both combined.
The Hilds had planned to put 14 apartments and commercial space in the existing building and add 55 units of new construction on the rear lots. The Hilds spent about $150,000 on architectural plans and engineering drawings for the mixed use renovation and for the plan for a new five-story building, Tranzon Fox said.
Also being auctioned off on March 31 are 13 other parcels in South Richmond owned by entities controlled by Laura Dyer Hild.
Those properties are in the Swansboro neighborhood and make up much of the block bounded by Hull Street to the south, Bainbridge Street to the north, West 19th Street to the east and West 20th Street to the west.
That sale had been planned for an online-only auction that was slated to begin Monday and end on Wednesday.
But Tranzon Fox, working with Henrico-based commercial real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, decided to postpone the online-only auction and hold it with the live auction on March 31, Londrey said. "We had the venue and date established, it only made sense to auction this development site at the same time,” he said.
The 13 parcels — for a total of 1.64 acres — have been grouped into five offerings with a sixth offering for all 13 parcels. The offerings are for properties at:
- 16, 18 and 20 W. 19th and 9, 13, 17, 19 and 21 W. 20th streets;
- 1917 Hull St.;
- 12 W. 19th St.;
- 1900 Bainbridge and 22 W. 19th streets; and
- 1906 Bainbridge St.
Laura Dyer Hild is listed as the registered agent for Church Hill Ventures LLC, Kingfisher LLC and Gardenia LLC, the limited liability companies that owns the various properties up for auction or previously have been sold.
Her husband, Michael Hild, is the founder and former CEO of the now-defunct Chesterfield-based Live Well Financial, a fast-growing mortgage company that abruptly closed on May 3 and laid off its 103 employees.
He was arrested and charged with five federal criminal counts in a $140 million bond fraud scheme. He pleaded not guilty in federal court in New York City in September. His wife has not been charged with any crimes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.