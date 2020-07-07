The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it will allow tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. to sell the IQOS device - an alternative to conventional cigarettes that heats tobacco but does not burn it - as a "modified risk" product.
The FDA stopped short of allowing the company to make explicit claims about reduced health risks for people who use IQOS, but the agency said the company can communicate to customers that the product offers reduced levels of harmful and potentially harmful chemicals.
The IQOS is a battery-powered device that heats tobacco instead of burning it. Henrico County-based Altria, the parent company of cigarette maker Philip Morris USA, has been selling the device in the United States since last year under an exclusive agreement with its former subsidiary company, Philip Morris International.
Altria started the first U.S. sales of IQOS in Atlanta in October and expanded sales into the Richmond region in November. The company opened a store in Richmond's Carytown dedicated to selling IQOS.
The FDA's designation comes more than three years after Philip Morris International submitted an application to the agency to market IQOS with modified-risk claims.
“Data submitted by the company shows that marketing these particular products with the authorized information could help addicted adult smokers transition away from combusted cigarettes and reduce their exposure to harmful chemicals, but only if they completely switch," said Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, in a statement Tuesday.
The FDA said the product could be offered with information that it "significantly reduces the production of harmful and potentially harmful chemicals," and that switching from conventional cigarettes to IQOS "significantly reduces your body’s exposure to harmful or potentially harmful chemicals.”
"Even with this action, these products are not safe nor 'FDA approved,'" the FDA said in a statement. The agency said Altria and Philip Morris International also must do market surveillance that includes assessing the potential for increased use among youth.
The device was first introduced in overseas markets in 2014 by Philip Morris International, which was spun off as separate company from Altria in 2008 and does business in international markets.
The FDA decision is a "historic public health milestone," said André Calantzopoulos, Philip Morris International's chief executive officer.
"Many of the tens of millions of American men and women who smoke today will quit - but many won’t," he said. "Today’s decision makes it possible to inform these adults that switching completely to IQOS is a better choice than continuing to smoke."
IQOS is now available in 53 countries, and about 10 million smokers have switched to the product, Altria said. Half of the 40 million adult smokers in the U.S. are interested in alternatives to combustible cigarettes, the company said.
"This authorization gives PM USA an opportunity to communicate additional benefits of switching to IQOS and this decision is an important step for adult smokers," said William F. “Billy” Gifford, Altria's chief executive officer.
