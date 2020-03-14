Grocery chain Publix is adjusting its store hours amid coronavirus concerns, closing nightly at 8 p.m. until further notice.

The reduction in store and pharmacy hours begins Saturday March 14.

Florida-based Publix, the nation’s fifth-largest grocery chain, said Saturday in announcement that it was closing early to give employees time to conduct additional preventative sanitation cleaning and to restock its shelves with merchandise.

Before the announcement, the chain typically closes its stores in the Richmond area either at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

Publix operates 13 stores in the Richmond region. The retailer also operates a store in the Fredericksburg area and in the Williamsburg area.

Many grocery stores across the Richmond region, including Publix, were sold out of toilet paper and other products Friday afternoon or had limited supply of certain merchandise.

