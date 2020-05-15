Publix has made some changes to its store operating hours.
Starting Saturday, Publix has expanded its operating hours to be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Since mid-March during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the grocer closed nightly at 8 p.m. to give employees more time for cleaning and sanitizing stores and restocking shelves.
Before that, Publix typically closed its stores in the Richmond area either at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.
The Florida-based chain also has ended its twice-weekly shopping times reserved for seniors, first responders and health care workers
The grocer had set aside 7 to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as a special shopping hour for customers ages 65 and over.
Publix, the nation’s fifth-largest grocery chain, said it still encourages customers who prefer to shop when the store is less crowded to do so in the first hour it is open.
Each store will continue to conduct additional cleaning and preventive sanitation before and after store hours, require employees to wear face masks and have one-way shopping aisles.
Publix also announced this week a partnership with ScriptDrop to offer home delivery of prescriptions within a 5-mile radius of each in-store Publix pharmacy for a $5 delivery fee. There are no limits on the number of prescriptions ordered for delivery but the service is not available for those with Medicare Part B and Medicaid insurance.
Prescriptions are delivered weekdays after 2 p.m. To receive same-day delivery, orders must be placed before 11 a.m.
