20200401_MET_COV_SENIORS_BB02

Senior citizens head into the Publix store inside the White Oak Village Shopping Center on Laburnum Ave. in Richmond, VA after the doors opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The store had opened at 7 a.m. for seniors twice a week to allow them access to groceries without large crowds present, but the chain has suspended those special shopping time.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Publix has made some changes to its store operating hours.

Starting Saturday, Publix has expanded its operating hours to be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Since mid-March during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the grocer closed nightly at 8 p.m. to give employees more time for cleaning and sanitizing stores and restocking shelves.

Before that, Publix typically closed its stores in the Richmond area either at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

The Florida-based chain also has ended its twice-weekly shopping times reserved for seniors, first responders and health care workers

The grocer had set aside 7 to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as a special shopping hour for customers ages 65 and over.

Publix, the nation’s fifth-largest grocery chain, said it still encourages customers who prefer to shop when the store is less crowded to do so in the first hour it is open.

Each store will continue to conduct additional cleaning and preventive sanitation before and after store hours, require employees to wear face masks and have one-way shopping aisles.

Publix also announced this week a partnership with ScriptDrop to offer home delivery of prescriptions within a 5-mile radius of each in-store Publix pharmacy for a $5 delivery fee. There are no limits on the number of prescriptions ordered for delivery but the service is not available for those with Medicare Part B and Medicaid insurance.

Prescriptions are delivered weekdays after 2 p.m. To receive same-day delivery, orders must be placed before 11 a.m.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email