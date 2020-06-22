Publix plans to open two more Richmond-area grocery stores this year, bringing the number of locations that the Florida-based chain operates in the region to 16.
The supermarket chain expects to open a 49,000-square-foot store in the redeveloped Huguenot Village shopping center at the corner of Robious and Huguenot roads in Chesterfield County sometime in the third quarter, Publix spokeswoman Kimberly Reynolds said.
The 48,000-square-foot store under construction at the Carytown Exchange development on West Cary Street is slated to open late in the fourth quarter, she said.
No specific opening date has been set yet for either store opening. That usually takes place about three to four weeks beforehand, she said.
The new stores come as Publix opened its 14th area grocery store on June 10. That 48,000-square-foot store is on Charter Colony Parkway at Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
Huguenot Village shopping center is undergoing a major overhaul. It was built in 1972 and once featured an A&P grocery store, which later was converted to that chain’s Super Fresh and then Farmer Jack banners. The grocery store there closed in early 1999 when A&P’s Farmer Jack and Super Fresh chains exited the market.
The former grocery store — which was torn down — had been used by Williams & Sherrill Interiors home furnishings shop until it abruptly closed last year.
Spaces totaling about 15,000 square feet are being built to the right of the Publix store.
The Carytown Exchange development is taking root where the former Richmond Shopping Center had operated for decades. Demolition on the former shopping center began a year ago.
The Publix store, which will be the anchor tenant in the development, will be near the Ellwood Avenue and South Thompson Street edge of the property.
Parking will be under the grocery store and in a two-level parking garage adjacent to the store. Lower-level parking will be on grade with Ellwood Avenue, while upper-level parking and the grocery store will be on grade with Cary Street.
A building housing tenants along Ellwood Avenue — across the street from the Carytown Place shopping center — would front the lower level of the Carytown Exchange parking deck. Those retail spaces should be ready this fall.
But three buildings along Cary Street divided into various sizes for small shops will not be ready until late next year, said James Ashby IV, a senior vice president at real estate brokerage Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, who is handling leasing for the development with Connie Nielsen and David Crawford.
“There is a tremendous amount of interest in the project,” Ashby said. “We have leases out for negotiations and to be signed and several letters of intent are close to being finalized.”
He declined to give names of potential tenants.
Regency Centers Corp., a Florida-based shopping center developer, is transforming the former Richmond Shopping Center into the 120,000-square-foot Carytown Exchange development.
Ukrop’s Super Markets operated one of its busiest stores in the former shopping center for decades until the family-owned chain sold to Martin’s Food Markets in 2010.
The Martin’s store there closed in July 2017 as the chain exited the Richmond market. That was one of 10 former Martin’s locations that Publix picked up.
