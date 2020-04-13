The grocery aisles at Publix are now one-way.
The retailer has installed blue directional floor markers in all aisles to help keep customers moving in one direction to promote social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
"To help with customer traffic flow, we have added directional markings to our aisles," a Publix spokeswoman said. "This will allow customers and associates to better distance themselves while on the aisle. We have posted in-store signage and added public address announcements, all in an effort to remind customers and associates of the importance of social distancing."
Florida-based Publix, the nation’s fifth-largest grocery chain, began making adding the one-way aisles at stores late last week.
It also has said its store managers have the discretion to limit the number of customers and employees at any one time in the store in order to practice social distancing.
Publix also is installing plexiglass barriers at all of its 1,200 locations, including the 13 in the Richmond area. The plexiglass partitions are being added at the cash registers, customer service desks and pharmacies.
Kroger, the nation's largest traditional supermarket, has started to test one-way aisles in select markets to further support physical distancing. Those tests are not being done in the chain’s 18 stores in the Richmond region.
When I was in my local Publix last week, none of the staff or the outside personnel restocking products wore gloves or masks.
This is a very creative idea. Kudos to Publix management!
