20191003_MET_WILD_BB01

A car on Forest Ave. whizzes past a large number of pumpkins in front of Trinity United Methodist Church in Henrico County, VA Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. The pumpkins range in price from 50 cents to 50 dollars, depending on size and profits from the sales will go to help youth in the church with their mission work.

 BOB BROWN/TIMES-DISPATCH

Just in time for fall, pumpkins have moved onto Virginia's list of top 20 agriculture commodities.

A recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service says pumpkin sales in Virginia reached an estimated $11 million in 2018. Wholesale pumpkins generated $10.3 million, while sales of pick-your-own pumpkins brought in an estimated $700,000.

In past years, many wholesale pumpkins were shipped to Virginia from Pennsylvania and the Midwest. But Virginia growers are catching up. In 2018, commercial pumpkins were grown on 3,500 acres of Virginia farmland.

Virginia Pumpkin Growers Association President Danny Cassell said growers typically sell to grocery stores or offer pick-your-own pumpkins.

More pumpkins are grown in southwest Virginia than anywhere else, but there are growers throughout the state.

Sign up to receive daily business news emails from The Times-Dispatch

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription