The Federal Trade Commission has approved Performance Food Group Co.'s plans to buy the nation’s second-largest privately held foodservice distributor.
With that approval, Goochland County-based Performance Food said late Friday that it now expects to acquire Reinhart Foodservice LLC from Reyes Holdings LLC in a $2 billion all-cash deal on or about Dec. 30. The company signed a deal in July to acquire Reinhart Foodservice.
“This transaction builds upon our strong distribution platform and will provide us with greater overall scale and a diverse customer base, including independent customers," said George Holm, Performance Food's chairman, president and CEO. "We expect this transaction to enhance our ability to help our customers thrive and believe the attractive financial characteristics will create long-term shareholder value."
Reinhart Foodservice, based in Rosemont, Ill., has more than $6 billion in annual net sales. In addition to its headquarters, the company operates 26 distribution centers, including two in Virginia — in Suffolk and Manassas.
When the deal is completed, Performance Food should generate about $30 billion in net sales.
Performance Food is one of the nation’s largest foodservice companies, supplying food and food-related products to businesses such as restaurants, health care facilities, universities and movie theaters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.