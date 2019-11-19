The planned merger of regional banks BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. cleared two key final regulatory approvals on Tuesday.
The Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. approved the megadeal to create Truist Financial Corp. The $66 billion merger would create the nation's sixth-largest bank.
Winston-Salem, N.C.-based BB&T and Atlanta-based SunTrust expect to complete the merger on Dec. 6, pending satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the banks said.
As part of the approval, the Federal Reserve board required that BB&T divest of 30 branches and more than $2.4 billion in deposits to mitigate the competitive effects of the merger.
The Justice Department approved the deal earlier this month, also requiring the banks to divest of the 30 branches.
Tennessee-based First Horizon National Corp. agreed to pay roughly $81 million to acquire the 30 bank branches early next year. The branches are in North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia. None of the branches being sold are in the Richmond region.
Truist Bank will have more than $425 billion in assets and be based in Charlotte, N.C.
SunTrust plans to locate the leadership team for the combined company’s mortgage business in Greensboro, N.C., which will mean relocating leadership positions from SunTrust Mortgage operations in South Richmond.
Truist would have a presence in 17 states, stretching from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Texas, but foremost in the Southeast.
Customers of BB&T and SunTrust will continue to be served through their current branches, websites, mobile apps, financial advisors and relationship managers as systems are integrated. The conversion to the Truist brand will occur over the next two years, the banks said.
Following the closing, Truist common shares will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "TFC."
