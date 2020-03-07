Rich Rodgers took a chance on his former high school hangout last fall by signing a lease at Virginia Center Commons to put a private event space there.
He had no idea that Henrico County also would be making a bet on the dying mall by choosing to invest $50 million to build in a new arena in a public-private partnership with The Rebkee Co., a Richmond-based development company, and Shamin Hotels, the state's largest hotel operator.
"This used to be the hang out. It was a cool place to go," said Rodgers, a marketing professional who took over the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant space. "Hopefully we can bring that kind of value back to this area."
In a series of meetings and open workshop discussions at the mall last week, county officials, community members and planning consultants imagined the mall being transformed into a urban town center with apartments, shops, cafes, trails and open green space.
A big part of that redevelopment is building an arena that would be about the same size as the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond.
Entities tied to The Rebkee Co. and Shamin Hotels purchased 76.43 acres of the mall property for $12.8 million in January.
About 25 acres — the northeastern quadrant of the property that includes the former Macy’s store — was sold to the county for $8.3 million for the arena. Another 6.3 acres south of the county’s land and along Telegraph Road was sold to Shamin Hotels to put a hotel there.
Henrico hopes to open the arena in 2022, featuring at least 4,500 seats and 12 basketball courts.
Meanwhile, the mall's owners and the county's planning staff are starting to work on conceptual plans for the redevelopment for the rest of the property.
Planners with the Coral Gables, Fla.-based firm Dover, Kohl & Partners conducted a charrette — a brainstorming session — with neighbors and others throughout last week to develop conceptual plans for the redevelopment of the site.
"If you're a local, you know this mall has been passed from one investment group to another every three to four years. A few changes have been made, but for the most part not a lot of money has been put into it," Jason King, a senior project director for Dover, Kohl & Partners, said during Monday's opening meeting.
"This is different. This is a transformative period for this mall."
Located between Brook Road and Interstate 95 in northern Henrico about a couple miles north of Interstate 295, Virginia Center Commons mall opened in 1991 and, like many indoor enclosed malls of that era, continues to face tough times as consumer shopping habits and preferences shift.
Macy's and Sears have closed stores there. Dozens of other smaller tenants are gone.
The 924,000-square-foot mall remains open with J.C. Penney, Burlington, American Family Fitness and Dixon’s Auctions & Estate Sales as anchor tenants as well as other smaller shops like Foot Locker, Claire’s and Bath & Body Works.
***
The conceptual plans for the mall's redevelopment were shown to a crowd of about 50 people Friday evening.
Summarizing the feedback received through the week, King said the public suggested that the project should:
• Be a catalyst for redevelopment in the whole area;
• Create restaurants, shops and other amenities that make the area a destination;
• Provide access to nature and green space;
• Develop a safe, aesthetically pleasing street network with an emphasis on pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure; and
• Retain valuable shops and local businesses.
The various drawings and renderings show the heart of the mall being transformed into a green open space surrounded by apartments, shops and cafes.
One concept shows the open area with a brick "cathedral-like" pillars and vaulted structure in the mall's food court still there so that people can remember the mall's past. Public trails are envisioned for the wooded area north of the mall.
The ideas being bandied about for the pending redevelopment of Virginia Center Commons are similar to that of Regency, another dying Henrico mall.
Last summer, the county agreed to rezone the Regency property to permit the development of up to 1,250 residential units there. King said a similar number of residential units also could be built at Virginia Center Commons.
Rebkee and Thalhimer Realty Partners acquired Regency in early 2015.
Plans are underway to transform the property into a mixed-use development with retail, restaurants, apartments, offices and entertainment. For instance, a Surge Trampoline Park and NOVA Aquatics swimming facility will become new anchor tenants there, joining J.C. Penney.
Demolition of the former 151,571-square-foot Sears store at Regency should take place in the next couple of months to make way for a five-story, 320-unit apartment complex.
***
At Virginia Center Commons, King said the mall's larger stores could be repurposed similarly as recreational space, offices, community college classrooms or an entertainment venue, since its steel building infrastructure is still valuable and appears to be in good condition.
At a design workshop Thursday, Katie Wood, a sports coordinator for the county's recreation and parks division, said the idea of a new indoor track would probably be welcomed by the community.
Henrico's Recreation and Parks Director Neil Luther previously has said that he does not think the new arena can accommodate an indoor track, but suggested one of the mall buildings could create space for that.
"I've heard from a lot of people that it would be great if it could be incorporated into the arena, but there's a give and take," Wood said. "I think it's a great idea, especially if we can't get it into the sports complex."
Nicole Lee, a Realtor who lives in the nearby Magnolia Ridge neighborhood, said she's excited about the potential of the site.
"I just think we need a mixed, family-friendly community hub so that we can come with our kids or on our own. There's not much night life on this side of town," she said. "Right now it's just dead space."
New apartments and homes have added nearby, including River Mill, a 250-acre master-planned residential development that is now under construction.
Lee said the increasing amount of residential development in the area could make the mall's transformation viable.
"There's some good money coming into here, so I think that it can support this," she said.
