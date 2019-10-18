Construction work is expected to begin early next year on an aquatics center at Regency mall in Henrico County.
NOVA of Virginia Aquatics, which will operate the new swimming facility, signed a long-term lease last week with the mall’s owner, The Rebkee Co., and Thalhimer Realty Partners Inc, said Ann McGee, executive director of NOVA of Virginia Aquatics.
Renderings released Friday by Henrico, NOVA and the architectural firm Baskervill give a preview of the facility, which will be located at the former Macy’s South building at the mall.
The aquatics center is one piece of a larger effort to revitalize Regency mall by redeveloping it as a multiuse space.
“We signed a 20-year lease, and it provides for the construction of the aquatics center and the terms under which NOVA will have occupancy at the mall,” McGee said. NOVA is still working on finalizing the specifications for the building, she said.
“Once those things are done, we expect to begin demolition in December or January and construction of the interior to begin in February,” McGee said. The goal is to open the aquatics center in the third quarter of 2021.
Henrico is providing a grant of $1.75 million over five years for the aquatics center.
“Once the facility is operational, we will then support high school swimming for Henrico County at no cost,” McGee said. “We will also join the countywide initiative to provide swim lessons to second-graders at no cost.”
The aquatics center will include two 25-meter pools and an Olympic-size 50-meter pool.
The Olympic-size pool will be named the Sharp Family Pool. The Sharp Foundation donated $500,000 to support NOVA’s efforts to open an Olympic-size pool in honor of Richard L. Sharp, the former CEO of Circuit City and co-founder of CarMax who died in 2014.
“This project is a win-win, public-private collaboration between Henrico County, Regency mall and NOVA Aquatics,” McGee said. “Everyone is contributing, and everyone will benefit from this project.”
McGee said representatives of USA Swimming, the national governing body for competitive swimming in the U.S., visited recently to learn more about the project.
“There is a great deal of interest in the conversion of empty retail space into aquatics facilities,” she said.
