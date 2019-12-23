Virginia is poised to finish 2019 with its fifth straight year of economic growth and its second straight year of growth exceeding 2%, according to a new report by economists at Old Dominion University that also identifies some weak points in the economy.
The "State of the Commonwealth" report prepared by the Strome College of Business at Old Dominion forecasts the state will finish 2019 with at 2.5% economic growth, exceeding the overall U.S. gross domestic product, or GDP, for the first time in nine years. The report estimates U.S. GDP growth at 2.3% for this year.
"That is good news, but it also shows that during this [economic] expansion, growth in Virginia has lagged that of the nation," said Robert M. McNab, a professor of economics and director of the Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy at Old Dominion.
If Virginia finishes the year with 2.5% growth, then the state's five-year annual average economic growth rate would be 1.8% from 2015 to 2019.
Federal government spending continues to fuel the growth of Virginia's economy, the report says. "The appropriation bills being passed out of Congress should sustain economic activity through 2020, which is good news for the Commonwealth," McNab said.
Another positive for the Virginia's economy is that the unemployment rate was a very low 2.6% in November. Unemployment rates in major metropolitan areas are below 3% with some metro areas approaching 2%. However, the low unemployment rate also poses challenges, the report says.
"The real challenge now for sustaining economic growth in the short-term is the availability of qualified labor," McNab said. "Employers are telling us they are struggling to find the right employee for the right job."
"That is why we continue to argue that Virginia needs to invest in its workforce and infrastructure and reform its tax system to foster economic growth," he said.
The report suggests offering tax incentives for investments in business plants and equipment, including repealing Virginia’s machinery and tools tax, and finding ways to increase the labor force participation rate in Virginia.
The report also highlights uncertainties for economic growth next year, as the U.S. economy and international economy appear to be slowing. Trade conflicts with China also temper the outlook for next year. "The Commonwealth, in such an environment, should be conservative in its expectations for economic growth," the report says.
The report also notes that from 2014 to 2018, more Virginians left for other states than residents of other states moved to Virginia.
That outflow of domestic resident has been offset somewhat by international immigration into Virginia, McNab said. However, the number of international students enrolling in American colleges is now declining, according to the report.
"That hurts our long-term economic potential, because many successful entrepreneurs in the United States are foreign born," McNab said.
