One residential real estate company has opened its third area office while another brokerage is building its first permanent local office.
Shaheen, Ruth, Martin and Fonville Real Estate, which was created in 2017, took over a former BB&T bank branch in the Stony Point Shopping Center off Huguenot Road in South Richmond for its third area location.
The 3,000-square-foot office opened last month.
It is the brokerage's first location south of the James River. Its main office is on North Ridge Road in Henrico County and a second office opened on Grove Avenue near Libbie Avenue in Richmond.
The real estate company has grown rapidly and needed the additional office space, said R. Scott Shaheen, who along with Scott Ruth, John Martin and Mahood Fonville, started the firm in mid 2017. They foursome left Long & Foster Real Estate.
It now has more than 120 agents at its three offices. About a half dozen new agents joined the firm in late September and earlier this month.
The former bank branch building was gutted and renovated by Dallan Construction while 510 Architects designed the space.
Meanwhile, Liz Moore & Associates, the brokerage based in Newport News which opened an office in the Richmond area in 2016, has bought land in Chesterfield County to build a permanent office.
The company acquired a 1-acre pad site at Charter Colony Shopping Center off Midlothian Turnpike for $650,000, according to Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, which handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller. That's the same shopping center where Publix's is building a grocery store.
The 13,000-square-foot single story office building will have space for about 50 agents and other employees.
Construction began recently on the office building, which is estimated to cost $2.9 million, the company said. It should be ready in the spring.
When completed, it will give Liz Moore & Associates a permanent location in the region.
The brokerage opened its first office in Newport News in 2003 and expanded to Williamsburg.
Its Richmond-area office initially opened on Robious Road in 2016. It moved and is now located on Old Bon Air Road.
Balzer & Associates Inc. is the architect and engineer on the project. Century Construction is the general contractor.
