In an effort to help retail businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, the local trade and advocacy group Retail Merchants is offering free memberships to local retailers for six months and starting an initiative called “Retail Relief 2020.”
The initiative includes access to an online e-commerce platform, ThinkShopBuyLocal.com, where retailers can sell products online to customers who want to support local businesses during the economic crisis.
“The retail community is really paying a heavy price here,” said Nancy Thomas, the group’s president. She said its 31-member board of directors voted March 19 to offer free memberships for six months.
“We want to invite them [retailers] to join this organization because we are all in this together,” Thomas said. “This organization was founded by retailers and is led by retailers. I don’t have to tell you how important retail is to the overall makeup of our economy. We have to step in and help them in any way we can.”
Businesses can get more information about signing up at retailmerchants.com.
The Retail Relief initiative also will provide access to resources such as webinars, information on government mandates, stimulus packages and other relief efforts, and access to facilitated peer-to-peer videoconferencing roundtables.
Retail Merchants has about 400 members, and current membership dues are being forgiven, too. Memberships normally range from about $195 for the smallest business to about $3,200 for large businesses with more than 500 employees.
Retail Merchants has a staff of 10 who are continuing to work remotely.
