The Reynolds name, which has strong ties to the Richmond region, is once again listed on a major U.S. stock exchange.
Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., the maker of Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil and Hefty trash bags, raised $1.23 billion in an initial public offering. The suburban Chicago-based company sold 47.17 million shares at $26 a share.
Its shares debuted Friday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, soaring 9.81%, or $2.55, from its IPO price to close at $28.55. The stock trades under the REYN ticker symbol.
The offering is the first billion-dollar U.S. listing of 2020.
Reynolds Wrap was perhaps the most famous product from the former Reynolds Metals Co., which had its headquarters in Henrico County until it was sold to Alcoa Inc. in 2000.
Alcoa sold its packaging and consumer businesses in 2008 to New Zealand-based Rank Group Ltd., which renamed the business Reynolds Consumer Products. Rank Group acquired Pactiv Corp., the maker of Hefty trash bags, in 2010 and combined those operations with its Reynolds business.
Reynolds Wrap, a well-known household product, was first introduced in 1947. The aluminum foil had been produced in the Richmond area for decades until 2009 when Reynolds Consumer Products closed plants along downtown's Canal Walk and in the Manchester area of South Richmond.
Reynolds foil had 64% of the U.S. market share, regulatory filings show.
Reynolds Consumer Products had offices in the Reynolds Crossing development in Henrico, but moved out of that space about a decade ago. (Reynolds Metals' former distinctive modernistic corporate headquarters building in the Reynolds Crossing development is now owned by tobacco giant Altria Group Inc.)
A 470,000-square-foot printing plant at 2001 Reymet Road in Chesterfield County is still used by Reynolds Consumer Products. The Bellwood plant, as it is called, prints boxes for Reynolds Wrap and many other of the company’s products.
It employs 15 salaried and 137 hourly workers.
Reynolds Consumer Products generated $3.1 billion in revenue and $176 million in profit for 2018.
For the first nine months of 2019, it generated $2.2 billion in revenue and $135 million in profit. It expects revenue for all of 2019 in the range of $3.024 billion to $3.04 billion and profit to be in the range of $220 million to $224 million, regulatory filings show.
Its namesake Reynolds cooking and baking segment, which includes its branded and store brand foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper and plastic wrap, was the company's largest segment. It generated $1.2 billion in revenue and had $234 million in operating profit for 2018.
The company's Hefty tableware division accounted for $757 million in 2018 sales, while the Hefty trash bag segment generated $696 million that year.
Reynolds Consumer Products is controlled by PFL, a subsidiary of a company wholly owned by New Zealand billionaire businessman Graeme Hart, according to the company's regulatory filings. PFL has 77% of the company's voting rights.
