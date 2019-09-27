The luxury custom homebuilding division of Henrico County-based Richard Atack Construction has been sold to Perkinson Homes.
The sale enables the Chesterfield County-based Perkinson Homes, also a builder of high-end homes, to expand more into Henrico, Goochland and Hanover counties. The bulk of the homes it has built are in Chesterfield.
"He has a lot of opportunity. Branching into the West End gives him some additional footprint," Richard "Cory" Atack, who founded Richard Atack Construction in 1997, said about Brian Perkinson, the founder of Perkinson Homes.
"The decision to purchase Richard Atack luxury home division was the result of perfect timing and the right fit," said Perkinson, a third generation custom homebuilder who founded Perkinson Homes in 2008. "We are excited to extend our footprint north of the river and enter the commercial market.”
The deal gives Perkinson Homes the exclusive rights to the existing lot options that Richard Atack Construction had in Henley, a high-end residential community off Pouncey Tract Road in western Henrico. Perkinson Homes has opened its second office in that development.
The agreement also gives Perkinson Homes the existing lot options that Richard Atack Construction had with other local developers in residential projects including Bethany Estates in Hanover County and Tuckahoe Creek in Goochland County.
Perkinson Homes also picked up the intellectual property including architectural design plans that Richard Atack Construction had developed and owned over the years.
Atack said he will provide Perkinson Homes with consulting services. He "will share his expertise in contracting, subcontracting, negotiating, working with municipalities and strategizing for growth," said Regina Perkinson, director of marketing and communications for Perkinson Homes.
Terms of the deal, completed in August, were not disclosed.
Atack said he will continue to do some commercial building and developing property in the Northern Neck. He also will focus on his relatively new business, Glen Allen Plumbing based in Goochland.
"The timing is good for me to sell. I winding some things down," said Atack, son of Robert “Bob” M. Atack, the founder and owner of Atack Properties Inc. who was a leader behind the explosive residential growth in western Henrico. His father died at 66 from pancreatic cancer in May 2014.
Selling to Perkinson Homes was an ideal fit because of the similarities both companies have, Atack said. Both are family-owned businesses, have strong work ethics and use many of the same suppliers and subcontractors.
"A lot of people see this as passing quality on. There aren't many builders like this - the way he does things and his reputation and he emulates exactly what I do. His philosophy is very similar to mine," Atack said about Perkinson Homes.
“Over months of discussions, it was clear that Cory and I had much in common — our shared values, preferred industry partners and operational strategies are in strong alignment," Brian Perkinson said.
Since Perkinson started his company, it has built 112 custom homes including 15 in 2018 and 17 so far in 2019, Regina Perkinson said. Most of the homes have been built in the Chesterfield neighborhoods of Hallsley, Rountrey, The Highlands and Woodland Pond.
Richard Atack Construction had 16 home sales last year including two custom homes. The others were townhome sales in the Bedford Falls at Hickory Grove development off Nuckols Road near Interstate 295.
Meanwhile, Atack Properties has made some changes as its begins to wind down operations as part of a five-year plan set up before Bob Atack died, Cory Atack said.
The company changed its status to a limited liability corporation from a S corporation in January. Cory Atack remains the entity's secretary.
Cindy Weinstock, who has been president of Atack Properties since 2014, has created a partnership called Legacy Land Developments to pursue residential developments.
He said Legacy Land has a one-year contract beginning Jan. 1 to manage Atack Properties' assets, including its various land holdings and properties throughout the region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.