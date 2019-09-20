Richmond International Airport will receive a $8.73 million federal grant to support constructing a taxiway.
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the grant so the airport can convert its shortest runway into a taxiway.
The current runway is lightly used, narrow and short, and it not suitable for most commercial aircraft, an airport spokesman said.
"After the conversion, RIC retains two commercial runways to accommodate aircraft – more than adequate for the foreseeable operations volume,'' the spokesman said.
The federal funding covers the majority of costs necessary for pavement, shoulder and lighting changes, signage conversions, and drainage improvements. The conversion project was identified in a master plan update more than a decade ago.
The grant was the largest among $23.2 million in federal funding that was awarded by the Transportation Department to support improvement projects at 11 airports in Virginia.
The grants were announced Wednesday by Democratic U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
The other airports receiving funding are:
• Washington Dulles International Airport: $854,786 to support voluntary airport low emissions infrastructure;
• Manassas Regional Airport/Harry P. Davis Field: $3.513 million to construct a taxiway, improve a runway safety area, and rehabilitate a runway;
• Warrenton-Fauquier Airport: $150,000 to rehabilitate a taxiway and rehabilitate a runway;
• Leesburg Executive Airport: $205,000 to construct an apron.
• Lynchburg Regional Airport/Preston Glenn Field: $305,148 to rehabilitate and construct aprons, and rehabilitate a taxiway;
• Norfolk International Airport: $3.59 million to acquire land for approaches, install airfield guidance signs, rehabilitate taxiway lighting, rehabilitate a taxiway and acquire friction-measuring equipment;
• Franklin Municipal-John Beverly Rose Airport: $90,000 to conduct a study.
• Virginia Highlands Airport: $4.150 million to extend a runway;
• Luray Caverns Airport: $1.291 million to construct an apron; and
• Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport: $300,000 to construct a taxiway and acquire safety and/or security equipment.
