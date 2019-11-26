20171011_AIR_AIRPORT_SL

Richmond International Airport.

Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport rose 2.91% in October, marking the second-busiest month in the airport’s history.

The airport handled 393,124 passengers last month, the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday. The airport's set a record for passenger traffic in August.

October's increase was the 25th consecutive month of the airport reporting a jump in passenger traffic.

Passenger traffic is up 4.5% since the fiscal year began July 1.

Delta Air Lines continued to have the largest market share in October with 33.54% of the passengers using the airport.

American was next with a 29.15% market share, followed by United Airlines (15.24%), JetBlue Airways (9.53%), Southwest Airlines (6.39%) and Spirit Airlines (3.70%).

Southwest had the biggest year-over-year growth in October with a 14.53% jump. Delta's year-over-year growth increased 6.75%, while United saw a 5.05% jump. Allegiant, which offered twice-weekly service last month four destinations, reported a 12% increase in growth.

Three airlines had year-over-year declines: American fell 3.38%, JetBlue fell 0.03%, and Spirit declined 0.64%.

