Passenger traffic at Richmond International Airport dropped 91.6% in May compared with the same month a year ago as the airport experienced dramatic declines in travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The steep decline in May wasn't as bad as it was in April, when traffic plunged 96.4% as airlines reduced flights by historic levels, , the Capital Region Airport Commission reported Tuesday.
But the airport is seeing a slight rebound in June, where the number of passengers using the airport likely will double from the 33,125 passengers that used it for the entire month of May. June's figures will be released in late July.
"Still a long way to go to recover to pre-COVID-19 traffic levels, but it’s definitely a sign of progress," an airport spokesman said.
In May 2019, for instance, the airport handled 392,263 passengers. The number of passengers that used the Richmond airport for the entire month of May — 33,125 passengers — is about what the airport typically would serve over nearly three days.
Traffic had dropped 50.4% in March from the same month in 2019.
The declines in passenger traffic since March comes after Richmond International Airport reported 29 consecutive months of increases.
For the fiscal year that started July 1, 2019 through May, passenger traffic has decreased 19.1% compared with the same period a year earlier.
American Airlines had the largest market share in May with 51.58% of the passengers using the airport. About 17,000 passengers flew on American Airlines in May.
Delta Air Lines had the next largest market share with 14.44%, or about 4,700 passengers. That was followed by Southwest Airlines (11.4%), United Airlines (11.12%), Spirit Airlines (4.05%), and JetBlue Airways (1.52%). JetBlue had just 503 passengers in May.
Several routes flying in and out of Richmond International recently have re-started, including American flights to Miami; United flights to Newark; JetBlue service to Orlando, Fla.; Spirit's flights to Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; and Allegiant's service to four destinations in Florida and to Nashville, Tenn.
Total cargo, which includes freight and mail, fell 8.5% in May from a year ago.
But the airport commission learned that Amazon Air, the cargo airline operating exclusively to transport Amazon packages, began using Richmond International Airport last week.
Amazon Air operates from about 30 airports across the country. It will operate two cargo flights daily here seven days a week.
