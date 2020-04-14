Richmond International Airport and 46 other airports in Virginia are getting a total of $309.8 million in federal funding to help deal with the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $18.82 million to Richmond International as part of the newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s airport grant program, Democratic U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday.
The funding is meant to support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the U.S. Department of Transportation said. The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.
“The Capital Region Airport Commission plans to use CARES Act funds for the primary purposes of debt service payments at Richmond International Airport and operating expenses including airport commission employee wages, salaries, and benefits (health care, pension, etc.) to meet the act’s requirement of maintaining 90% of employment as of March 27 until December 31,” Perry J. Miller, the airport’s president and CEO, said in a statement.
Warner and Kaine said in a statement that the COVID-19 crisis has affected every aspect of the U.S. economy, including the country’s airports.
“In fact, the necessary precautions we have taken to slow the spread of the virus have hit our airports especially hard,” they said in their joint release. “That’s why we’re glad to know that airports across Virginia will be able to count on some economic relief so that they can continue critical safety projects. These funds will also help make sure that once this crisis is over, airports can safely resume serving Virginians and individuals traveling in and out of the Commonwealth.”
Some of the other airports in Virginia receiving funding are:
- Washington Dulles International Airport: $143.4 million;
- Reagan National Airport: $85.8 million;
- Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport: $20.8 million;
- Norfolk International Airport: $19.9 million;
- Lynchburg Regional Airport: $6.6 million;
- Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport: $6.3 million; and
- Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport: $4.2 million.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.