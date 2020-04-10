When NewMarket Corp. holds its annual shareholders meeting in April, investors in the Richmond-based maker of fuel additives normally would gather at a local museum or cultural site to vote on corporate matters and to speak with the company's executives and board members.
This year is going to be quite different. The coronavirus pandemic has forced an end to gatherings of more than 10 people.
NewMarket's annual shareholders meeting now will be held at its corporate headquarters at 330 S. 4th St. in Richmond at 10 a.m. on April 23. The company initially had scheduled the meeting for the Virginia Museum of History & Culture in Richmond, where it has been held for the past several years.
But despite moving the gathering, the company said it "discourages shareholders from physically attending the meeting." Instead, shareholders should plan to phone-in to listen to the meeting using dial-in numbers that the company has posted on a notice on its website.
NewMarket isn't alone.
April and May is the peak season for publicly traded companies to hold shareholder annual meetings, but the coronavirus pandemic is forcing a growing number of Richmond-area companies - and those across the country - to change their plans.
With the state government imposing restrictions on events and many local venues being closed, some of the region's major companies have announced they will let shareholders phone into meetings or have virtual, online shareholder meetings via the internet instead of in-person gatherings.
Companies based in the Richmond area that have announced changes to their annual meeting plans include Dominion Energy Inc., Altria Group Inc., Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp., Owens & Minor Inc., and Markel Corp.
Companies are posting instructions on their websites for how shareholders can access the meetings online or by telephone.
Some companies that typically have their annual meetings later in May or in June, such as automotive retailer CarMax Inc. and flooring retailer Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., have not announced final plans yet. Lumber Liquidators, for instance, said it is monitoring the COVID-19 situation and may make "alternative arrangements" for its meeting scheduled for May 20.
Virginia's largest utility company, Dominion Energy, announced late last month that it would forego an in-person annual shareholder meeting and hold the event - scheduled for May 6 at 9:30 a.m. - via the internet.
"We are following governmental and health guidance on meetings of 10 people or more, so we believe that during the pandemic, the best way to do an annual meeting is virtually," said Ryan Frazier, a Dominion spokesman.
While some other companies already have been webcasting their annual meetings in addition to in-person meetings, this will be the first time Dominion has done an online annual meeting.
Dominion's annual meetings are held some years in the Richmond area and some years in other parts of the company's out-of-state service areas. Past meetings have drawn in-person attendance of anywhere from about 25 to about 200 people.
Henrico County-based tobacco giant Altria Group Inc. is planning a virtual meeting scheduled for May 14 at 9 a.m.
Altria said shareholders "will have the same rights and opportunities to participate in our virtual annual meeting as they would at an in-person meeting. During the virtual annual meeting, shareholders will be able to vote their shares electronically and will be able to ask questions as time permits."
Altria's annual meetings, in recent years typically held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, have drawn around 100 attendees in person. In recent years, the meeting draws protestors.
The Brink's Co., a Henrico-based global provider of secure transportation and logistics, is planning an in-person annual meeting for 10 a.m. on May 8 at in Southlake, Texas. However, the company said it is "actively monitoring the coronavirus" and might change those plans to hold the meeting remotely.
Other companies nationwide also have announced plans to hold virtual shareholder meetings.
For instance, Atlanta-based beverage maker the Coca-Cola Co. announced on April 8 that it will hold a virtual meeting instead of an in-person one. It will be the first time in at least 99 years that the company hasn't had an in-person annual meeting for shareholders, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Berkshire Hathaway also won't have its in-person annual meeting, which typically draws more than 50,000 people. Warren Buffett wrote shareholders last month that they won't be allowed to physically attend the company's May 2 annual meeting in Omaha.
The Securities and Exchange Commission issued guidance on April 8 that says companies who plan to have a virtual meeting should notify shareholders how they can "remotely access, participate in, and vote at such meeting." Companies that had already mailed their proxy materials to shareholders before changing their annual meeting do not have to mail them again, but should take "reasonable steps" to notify participants of the change, the SEC said.
Companies holding virtual meetings also should have ways for shareholders to ask questions of executives and directors, said Charles M. Elson, director of the Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware.
Elson said he normally discourages companies from holding online-only shareholder meetings. "It is important for the directors to be able to meet with the investors physically on an annual basis," he said. "Those who elect you have a right to meet with you in-person."
However, the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings have left companies with no other choice this year, Elson said.
"In this situation, I understand it and support it. If you can't get 10 people in a room together, you can’t do it," Elson said. "It is the correct move this time around, but I would hope no one gets accustomed to it."
