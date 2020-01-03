The Richmond region’s unemployment rate held steady from October to November at 2.6% as more people entered the workforce.
The region’s jobless rate was down from 2.7% in November 2018, the Virginia Employment Commission reported on Friday.
The rates have not been adjusted for seasonal factors that can temporarily affect employment.
The Richmond area’s jobless rate held steady from October to November as the labor force grew in the Richmond area by about 1,447 to 694,760. As the overall labor force grew, the number of people counted as employed increased by 1,237 and the number of people counted as unemployed grew by 210 to 18,041.
When adjusted for seasonal factors, the Richmond area’s unemployment rate was 2.7% in November, unchanged from October and down from 2.8% in November 2018, according to the Richmond research firm Chmura Economics and Analytics.
The region saw job growth of 1.8% from November 2018 to November 2019, which outpaced the state rate of 1.0% and the national rate of 1.5%. “We had good growth in some of the larger sectors - finance, professional and business services and manufacturing all grew,” said Patrick Clapp, an economist for Chmura Economics and Analytics.
All of the state’s 11 major metropolitan areas had jobless rates at or below 3 percent in November.
The Richmond region was one of 153 metropolitan areas nationwide that had jobless rates less than 3% in November, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.
Unemployment rates were lower in November than a year earlier in 223 of the 389 U.S. metropolitan areas, higher in 137 areas, and unchanged in 29 areas.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also held steady at 2.6% from October to November as the state’s labor force continued to grow. The state’s jobless rate was down from 2.8% in November 2018, the commission reported last month.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained below the national rate, which decreased one-tenth of a percent to 3.5% in November.
