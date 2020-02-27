Richmond-area residents who watch television using an over-the-air antenna will need to rescan their TVs by March 13 to keep getting those local stations.
The rescanning is necessary because the Federal Communications Commission is requiring almost 1,000 television stations around the country to change frequencies to make room for new 5G and other mobile broadband services.
“The demand for more and more wireless mobile broadband capacity has been growing exponentially over the last decade or so,” said Jean Kiddoo, chair of the incentive auction task force at the FCC. “We identified the TV broadcast spectrum band as an area we could be using more efficiently. We are essentially reorganizing the frequency assignments in the TV band and moving them around a little bit so we can free up that capacity.”
The five television stations affected by the frequency change in the Richmond and Petersburg area are: WRIC-Channel 8; WTVR-Channel 6; WWBT-Channel 12; WCVE-Channel 23, and WCVW-Channel 57.
All of those stations are expected to switch to the new frequency by March 13, the FCC said. Kiddoo said television stations are running announcements notifying viewers of the need to rescan.
WRLH-Channel 35 made the switch on Sept. 6, according to the FCC.
“The channels that the viewer sees will not be changing,” Kiddoo said. “The TV needs to be trained to find those channels at their new frequency. A rescan should only take three or four minutes.”
Viewers who subscribe to cable and satellite television will not need to rescan.
Nationwide, however, millions of U.S. households – up to 20 percent, Kiddoo said - watch national network and local TV programming using an over-the-air antenna.
“The number of TV viewers who are using over-the-air antennas is actually growing,” Kiddoo said. “As people are cutting the cord and getting a lot of content online, they still need local TV broadcasting and local weather.”
To do a rescan, the FCC said viewers need to use their TV remote control or analog TV converter box. Choose “Channel Scan,” “Channel Tuning,” or “Auto Search” in the “Setup” or “Channel” menu (the precise labels change among manufacturers).
Once you find either the “Channel Scan” or “Channel Tuning” buttons, choose the automatic option to rescan. The TV should automatically scan for available channels.
For further assistance, TV viewers can visit www.fcc.gov/TVrescan or call the FCC’s consumer help line at (888) 225-5322 and press 6 to speak with a dedicated help desk representative, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.
The call center is available in English and Spanish and the information on the website is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Tagalog.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.