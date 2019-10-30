The Hilb Group LLC, a Richmond-based insurance broker that has grown quickly through numerous acquisitions in recent years, is itself being acquired.
The company said Wednesday that it has signed a definitive agreement with global investment firm The Carlyle Group for investment funds affiliated with Carlyle to acquire a majority interest in Hilb.
Financial terms of the deal and Carlyle’s ownership stake were not disclosed. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of this year.
The Hilb Group said its existing management team and employee shareholders are expected to remain “significant shareholders” in the business, and the company’s headquarters will remain in Richmond, where it has 15 employees.
The deal shifts majority ownership in Hilb to Carlyle Group from Abry Partners, a Boston-based private equity group that invested in Hilb Group in 2015.
Since then, Hilb Group has completed more than 60 acquisitions, mostly of small and regional insurance agencies around the nation. It has grown to become one of the top 30 insurance brokers in the nation with 91 offices in 21 states that employ about 900 people.
This year, Hilb Group has announced 20 acquisitions.
Most recently, it announced it had completed a deal on Oct. 1 to acquire New York-based Avanti Associates Ltd., a full-service agency providing personal and commercial insurance along with life, health, disability, employee benefits, pensions and estate planning.
“Our growth strategy will remain the same,” said Richard Spiro, CEO at Hilb. “We will continue to grow our business both organically and through targeted M&A opportunities.”
The Carlyle Group, based in Washington, D.C., had about $223 billion of assets under management as of June 30. The company employs more than 1,775 people in 33 offices globally.
The Hilb Group was co-founded in 2009 by Robert J. “Bob” Hilb, the son of Robert H. Hilb, who was a co-founder in 1982 and a longtime executive of Hilb, Rogal & Hobbs, a Henrico County-based company that grew to become the nation’s sixth-biggest insurance brokerage with about 140 offices before its purchase in late 2008 for $2.1 billion by Willis Group Holdings Ltd.
Bob Hilb left The Hilb Group in September 2017, and Spiro, the former executive vice president and chief financial officer of The Chubb Corp., was named the company’s CEO.
