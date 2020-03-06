The longest-tenured employee at Richmond-based marketing and public relations firm Madison+Main has been named president of the agency.
Molly Whitfield, who started working at Madison+Main in 2007, became the firm’s president, effective March 1. She will continue in her role as chief operating officer, which she has held since 2017.
Whitfield replaces Madison+Main’s founder, Dave Saunders, as the firm’s president.
Saunders continues as the agency’s chief idea officer, leading the firm’s creative and strategy teams.
“Molly makes sure all the trains run on time — and in the right direction,” Saunders said in a statement. “She is a caring, creative operations professional and strategist, and her work behind the scenes over the past 13 years has kept Madison+Main on task and prepared to exceed our clients’ expectations.”
Whitfield began her tenure at Madison+Main as an entry-level traffic and production manager.
She rose through the ranks including being named operations manager and later director of operations before becoming a partner in the firm and taking on the chief operating officer role in 2017.
Whitfield said she wants to continue advancing the firm’s proven business model of catering to small to midsize companies while also implementing efficiencies to ensure that Madison+Main continues to benefit its clients.
“We are very good at helping them grow and succeed,” she said about small to midsize companies. “That is who we are as an agency, that is what we are known for, and we are very happy to support that very large, very important sector of our economy.”
