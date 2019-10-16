Ledbury, the Richmond-based maker of premium menswear, is planning a big expansion.
The company, which is marking its 10th year in business, has completed a $4.5 million capital raise and expects to open a new retail store – it’s third – in New York City in November.
More Ledbury retail shops are expected to follow in 2020 in major U.S. markets. “The nice thing about this capital raise is it will go toward growth initiatives,” said Paul Trible, who co-founded Ledbury with Paul Watson.
Known for its luxury men’s shirts, sweaters, sport coats and accessories, Ledbury does most of its sales online, but the company’s flagship store and workshop on Broad Street has a devoted customer base. In August, for instance, customers lined up outside the store for its annual warehouse sale.
Ledbury opened a second store in Georgetown, in Washington D.C., in 2016. It’s products also are available at about 100 wholesale retailers nationwide.
Online sales will remain Ledbury’s largest market, and the physical stores will complement that, Trible said. “With the new brick-and-mortar locations, we want to introduce ourselves to new customers,” he said.
In New York, Ledbury will open in a 1,600-square-foot store at 355 Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village. Although smaller than its Richmond location, which includes a workshop and offices, the New York store also will have a lounge where measurements can be done by appointment for custom-made shirts.
“We see New York as a multi-store opportunity,” Trible said.
“New York is our largest market,” he said. “It always has been. If you look at where our customers are, that area of Greenwich, Soho and Chelsea has some of the more highly engaged customers in the country.”
The Bleecker Street area, “is one of the ideal shopping spots in the country,” he said.
Ledbury is also considering a location in Northern Virginia – Washington D.C. is its second largest market – as well as locations in Atlanta, Chicago and possibly Boston and San Francisco.
The recent financing round was led by Harbert Venture Partners, a Richmond-based investment firm that has previously invested in Ledbury.
“We are excited to see Ledbury’s continued progress as a leading omnichannel premium menswear brand,” said Tom Roberts, a general partner with Harbert and board member of Ledbury. “NYC is an important next step towards profitable growth, and we look forward to replicating the success the company has had in Richmond and D.C. where it also has retail locations.”
