The maker of Kernel Season's popcorn seasonings and Tasty Shakes oatmeal add-ins is now owned by Richmond-based global food manufacturer Sauer Brands Inc.
Sauer Brands, which makes spices, seasonings, extracts and condiment, acquired Chicago Custom Foods LLC.
Terms of the deal, announced Tuesday morning, were not disclosed.
The acquisition gives Sauer Brands a company that has a leading market share in the snack food category, the company said.
Chicago Custom Foods, founded in 2000, makes more than 20 different Kernel Season's popcorn seasonings that are sold in thousands of stores worldwide including Walmart, Kroger, Target, Food Lion and Publix. The seasonings also can be found at thousands of movie theaters in the U.S. and 29 other countries.
The flavorings range from butter and caramel corn seasonings to ranch, sour cream and onion, and cheesy jalapeno. The company plans to introduce later this year a new line of premium truffle-flavored popcorn seasonings called Truffle Season’s.
The company "has done a tremendous job growing the Kernel Season’s brand, creating a culture of innovation and leveraging an impressive degree of merchandising savvy that we can learn from,” said William W. “Bill” Lovette, executive chairman of Sauer Brands.
Chicago Custom Foods also has expanded into new food categories recently including Tasty Shakes oatmeal mix-ins and Veggie Season’s vegetable seasonings.
The company joins an iconic family of brands including Sauer extracts, Duke’s Mayonnaise and The Spice Hunter.
The deal is the first acquisition that Sauer Brands has made since it was created in August when Charlotte, N.C.-based private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners acquired C.F. Sauer Co.’s food business from the Sauer family. The privately owned family business began in 1887 by making vanilla extract in Shockoe Bottom.
Sauer Brands' company’s headquarters and manufacturing plant complex is at 2000 W. Broad St. at Hermitage Road, under the iconic neon sign for its vanilla extract.
Lovette said the deal will enable Sauer Brands to grow Chicago Custom Foods through supply chain efficiencies and other synergies.
Sauer Brands will operate Chicago-based Chicago Custom Foods as a separate business unit under the leadership of Jason Roy, its current CEO and a 17-year veteran of the company. Roy reports to Sauer Brands CEO Martin Kelly.
Kernel Season’s was created while founder Brian Taylor was a student at the University of Michigan. He experimented with natural seasonings and ingredients to flavor popcorn, his favorite snack. After graduating, he created Kernel Season and introduced the flavorings at movie theaters by giving free samples to patrons.
Private equity firm VMG Partners acquired a stake in Kernel Season’s in 2012. Dallas-based Highlander Partners, a middle market private investment firm, acquired Chicago Custom Foods from VMG Partners and Taylor in January 2018.
