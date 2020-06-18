Richmond-based global food manufacturer Sauer Brands Inc. has snagged a college football sponsorship for its Duke's Mayonnaise.
Starting this year, the mayonnaise brand will be the title sponsor for a regular-season college football game and a postseason bowl game played in Charlotte, N.C., the company and the Charlotte Sports Foundation announced Thursday.
"This is by far our biggest-ever marketing initiative on the Duke’s brand," said Martin Kelly, president and CEO of Sauer Brands Inc. Financial terms of the sponsorship deal were not disclosed.
The regular-season Duke’s Mayo Classic is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 26, with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish playing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
The Duke’s Mayo Bowl will take place at a date to be determined, for the first time featuring a matchup of the Atlantic Coast Conference against the Big Ten Conference. The Southeastern Conference will rotate with the Big Ten every other year.
Sauer Brands was founded as The C.F. Sauer Company in 1887 in Richmond. In addition to Duke's Mayonnaise, the company produces a line of spices, seasonings and extracts. The company has manufacturing facilities in Richmond; Greenville, S.C.; New Century, Kan.; San Luis Obispo, Calif., and Elk Grove Village, Ill.
In August 2019, Charlotte, N.C.-based private equity firm Falfurrias Capital Partners acquired C.F. Sauer's food business, but the company continues to operate under the Sauer name.
Since then, the company has looked for ways to promote the Duke's brand to a larger audience, Kelly said. College football sponsorship emerged as an ideal option.
"It is tailgates and families and food," Kelly said.
The two games have had a combined economic impact of $145 million in the Charlotte area over the past three years. In addition to $78 million in direct spending, the games have been responsible for 135,000 hotel room night bookings.
